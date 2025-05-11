The World's 10 Most Majestic Mountain Ranges

There's something about mountains that tugs at us. Maybe it's the crisp air, the promise of quiet, or the staggering views that look like they've been filtered by nature herself. Whether you're a keen hiker or just a fan of jaw-dropping scenery, these gorgeous mountain ranges around the world are worth adding to your travel radar. From the spiked granite peaks of Patagonia to the snow-draped Himalayas, here are ten of the most stunning mountain ranges on Earth — and yes, they're every bit as incredible as they look on Instagram.

Also Read: These 7 Epic Mountain Passes In India Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

Here Are 10 Must-See Mountain Ranges In The World:

1. The Andes, South America

Stretching over 7,000 kilometres along the western edge of South America, the Andes are the world's longest continental mountain range. They pass through seven countries, including Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina, and host everything from ancient Incan ruins to vibrant colonial towns. Patagonia's Fitz Roy range is particularly iconic, with its sharp spires that seem to slice the sky in half.

2. The Alps, Europe

The Alps. Photo: Unsplash

The Alps are Europe's golden child when it comes to mountains — and with good reason. Spanning eight countries (including France, Switzerland, Austria and Italy), this range is famous for its storybook villages, world-class ski resorts, and glacier-fed lakes. The Matterhorn and Mont Blanc are among the most photographed peaks, but the quieter Dolomites in northern Italy offer a dramatic twist with their jagged limestone cliffs and pink-hued sunsets.

3. The Southern Alps, New Zealand

If you've watched any film shot in New Zealand, chances are the Southern Alps played a starring role. Running along the South Island, these snow-dusted peaks are everything you'd expect: Dramatic, cinematic, and wildly photogenic. Aoraki/Mount Cook is the tallest, but the whole range is packed with scenic hikes and glacier-fed lakes.

4. The Himalayas, Asia

The Himalayas. Photo: iStock

Home to the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, the Himalayas are more than just a mountain range — they're a global icon. Stretching across five countries, including Nepal, Bhutan and India, these peaks are revered in multiple cultures and religions. Beyond Everest, you'll find quieter corners like Ladakh and Bhutan's Paro Valley, which offer dramatic vistas without the crowds.

5. The Carpathians, Eastern Europe

Often overlooked, the Carpathians wind their way through Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia and Poland, offering a moodier, more mysterious mountain experience. Think misty forests, medieval castles and the occasional brown bear. The Romanian region of Transylvania is especially atmospheric, with rolling green hills that give way to jagged ridges.

6. The Rockies, North America

The Rockies. Photo: Pexels

The Rockies are the rugged backbone of North America, running from British Columbia in Canada all the way down to New Mexico in the US. Think alpine lakes, wildflower meadows, and elk casually crossing the road. Canada's Banff and Jasper National Parks are known for their turquoise lakes and postcard views, while Colorado's section is a dream for road trippers.

7. The Atlas Mountains, Morocco

Just a few hours from the buzz of Marrakech, the Atlas Mountains offer an entirely different world — quiet Berber villages, terraced valleys, and snow-capped peaks. Mount Toubkal is the highest point in North Africa, and trekking here comes with the bonus of mint tea and hearty tagines at the end of the day.

8. The Drakensberg, South Africa

The Drakensberg. Photo: Pexels

South Africa might be known for its safaris, but the Drakensberg Mountains deserve just as much attention. This lesser-known range delivers lush greenery, ancient rock art, and waterfalls galore. It's also cooler and less humid than many other parts of the country, making it a pleasant break from the heat.

9. The Scottish Highlands, UK

The Scottish Highlands. Photo: Unsplash

Yes, the weather can be a bit unpredictable, but when the clouds lift, the Highlands are pure magic. Lochs, glens, and brooding peaks come together in one of the most atmospheric landscapes in the UK. Ben Nevis may be the highest point, but places like Glencoe and the Isle of Skye steal the show with their wild, cinematic beauty.

Also Read: Everest Base Camp Trek: All You Need to Know About The Biggest Expedition Of Your Life

10. The Japanese Alps, Japan

Not far from Tokyo, the Japanese Alps are a surprise to many travellers. Divided into three ranges — the Hida, Kiso, and Akaishi — these mountains are as culturally rich as they are scenic. Expect hot springs, ancient trails, and views that change with the seasons. Autumn is particularly show-stopping, thanks to the fiery maple leaves.