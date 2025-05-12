6 Countries With The Best Public Transportation Systems

Let's face it: Public transport can either be a total nightmare or surprisingly enjoyable. While some cities are still figuring it out, others have turned their public transportation into a smooth, efficient, and even pleasant part of daily life. From spotless trains that run like clockwork to buses that actually show up on time, these six countries have truly raised the bar. Whether you're planning your next trip or just daydreaming about a world where your train doesn't get delayed every morning, here's a look at the countries with the best public transportation systems that make travelling a breeze.

Also Read: Eurail Pass: 6 European Countries For The Best Train Journeys

Here Are 6 Countries With Great Public Transportation Systems:

1. Japan

Photo: Pexels

Japan's public transport system is legendary — and for good reason. The trains are not just clean and punctual; they're borderline obsessive about being on time. The Shinkansen, also known as the bullet train, can reach speeds up to 320 km/h and still manages an average delay of just seconds per year. Tokyo's metro system might look overwhelming at first, but it's impressively logical once you get the hang of it. Everything runs like clockwork, signage is clear (often in English too), and the staff are famously polite and helpful. If you're used to packed and sweaty commutes, riding public transport in Japan feels like a breath of fresh air — literally.

2. Germany

Photo: Unsplash

You can set your watch by German trains. The country's Deutsche Bahn network links cities and towns across the nation, and it's supported by a web of S-Bahn (suburban trains), U-Bahn (underground), trams, and buses in major cities like Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. While Germans love to grumble about minor delays, the system is impressively well-connected and easy to navigate. Bonus: there's often decent Wi-Fi and quiet carriages for those who fancy a peaceful ride.

3. Singapore

Photo: Unsplash

Singapore's MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) is a masterclass in public transport design. Trains are spotless, air-conditioned (a godsend in tropical heat), and well-signposted. Stations are modern and accessible, and the whole system is cashless — just tap your card and go. What really sets Singapore apart is how integrated the MRT is with the rest of the city. You're never far from a station, and buses fill in the gaps with precision. Plus, fines for bad behaviour (like eating on the train) mean the system stays clean and respectful for everyone.

4. Switzerland

Photo: Unsplash

Switzerland doesn't just do chocolate and mountains well — it also runs one of the best public transport systems in the world. Trains are punctual, clean, and incredibly scenic. Whether you're commuting through Zurich or winding through alpine passes and crystal-clear lakes on the Glacier Express and Luzern-Interlaken Express, the journey is often just as impressive as the destination. Swiss public transport is also impressively coordinated. Trains, buses, boats, and even funiculars run on harmonised timetables, so making connections is easy. One ticket can cover multiple modes of travel, making everything seamless.

5. The Netherlands

Photo: Pexels

The Dutch might be known for cycling, but their public transport system deserves just as much praise. The NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen) rail network connects virtually every corner of the country, and trains are frequent, comfortable, and punctual. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and other cities also boast efficient metro, tram, and bus systems, all integrated on a single travel card: The OV-chipkaart. Even late at night, you're unlikely to be stranded, and the ease of hopping between modes makes getting around hassle-free.

Also Read: 5 Of The World's Most Scenic Train Journeys That Are Totally Worth The Window Seat

6. Hong Kong (China)

Okay, technically not a country (it is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of the People's Republic of China), but Hong Kong's MTR (Mass Transit Railway) is often hailed as one of the best metro systems in the world — and it's easy to see why. Trains are frequent, ultra-reliable, and air-conditioned, and stations are exceptionally clean and well-maintained. The system covers the entire city, from Kowloon to the New Territories, and links seamlessly with buses, minibuses, and ferries. Even during rush hour, the flow of people is impressively managed, and the Octopus Card makes travelling incredibly convenient. Not to mention, fares are affordable, making it easy to get around without burning through your travel budget.