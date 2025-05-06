5 Of The World's Most Scenic Train Journeys That Are Totally Worth The Window Seat

There's something undeniably romantic about train travel. No airport queues, no cramped legroom — just slow rhythms of the tracks, constantly changing scenery, wide windows and the world unfurling in real-time. Be it the icy wilderness of Canada or the emerald hills of Sri Lanka, these five train rides offer the kind of views that deserve to be seen without a filter. Whether you're a solo traveller, a couple chasing romance, or just someone who wants a break from suitcase lugging and security lines, this list is packed with showstoppers. Here are the world's most scenic train journeys that are 100% worth adding to your travel list.

Here Are The World's 5 Most Scenic Train Journeys:

1. The Glacier Express — Switzerland

The Glacier Express. Photo: iStock

Nicknamed the slowest express train in the world, the Glacier Express winds its way between the alpine towns of Zermatt and St. Moritz in just under eight hours. But slow is the point. With giant panoramic windows, passengers get uninterrupted views of the Swiss Alps, deep valleys, snowy peaks, and postcard-perfect villages that look like they've been plucked from a storybook. The train crosses 291 bridges and goes through 91 tunnels, including the impressive Oberalp Pass at over 2,000 metres above sea level. You can sip wine, nibble on cheese, and soak up the kind of views that make you feel like you're in a Swiss tourism advert. Book early, especially in summer and ski season — it's popular for a reason.

2. The Rocky Mountaineer — Canada

Photo: Courtesy of The Rocky Mountaineer

If you've ever wanted to see the Canadian Rockies without putting in the hiking hours, the Rocky Mountaineer is your golden ticket. This luxury train runs between Vancouver and Banff or Jasper, covering a lot of rugged ground with minimal effort on your part. What makes this journey stand out? Think glass-domed coaches, five-star service, and scenery that ranges from dense forests to glacial rivers and towering mountains. The train only travels during the day, so you won't miss a second of the jaw-dropping landscape. It's not cheap, but it's definitely bucket list-worthy.

3. The West Highland Line — Scotland

The West Highland Line. Photo: Courtesy of Visit Scotland.

This is Scotland at its most cinematic. Running from Glasgow to Mallaig, the West Highland Line is packed with moody lochs, misty moors, and dramatic coastlines. It's no wonder this route has appeared in multiple films — yes, that's the Glenfinnan Viaduct from Harry Potter, and yes, it looks just as magical in real life. This isn't a luxury experience, but it's cosy, atmospheric, and wildly beautiful. The views between Fort William and Mallaig are the real highlight, especially when the train curves along the coastline and through remote Highland villages.

4. Kandy To Ella — Sri Lanka

Photo: Unsplash

This one's for the backpackers, the honeymooners, and everyone in between. The seven-hour ride from Kandy to Ella in central Sri Lanka is a riot of green. Rolling tea plantations, cloud forests, and bright blue carriages make this one of the most photogenic train rides in the world. It's far from fancy — you'll probably share your carriage with locals, vendors, and fellow travellers hanging out of the open doors for that perfect Instagram shot. But the atmosphere is warm, the scenery is lush, and the experience is unforgettable. Just don't expect it to run on time.

5. TranzAlpine — New Zealand

Crossing the South Island from Christchurch to Greymouth, the TranzAlpine is often called one of the most scenic train rides in the southern hemisphere. And it delivers. The journey takes just under five hours, which is perfect for those short on time but high on wanderlust. The train climbs through the Southern Alps, passing deep river gorges, farmlands, beech forests, and snow-dusted peaks. It's especially popular in winter when the mountains are blanketed in snow, but every season has its charm. The open-air viewing carriage? That's the sweet spot for photos.