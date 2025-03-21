Make The Most Of Your Swiss Vacation With These Budget-Friendly Hacks

Switzerland, known for its breathtaking Alps, pristine lakes, and vibrant culture, is a dream destination for many travel lovers. While every traveller wants to visit this country at least once, its reputation as an expensive place can deter them from making this decision. If you are also one of those people, a travel vlogger on Instagram has shared his top tips and tricks for exploring Switzerland without breaking the bank.

For travel, the vlogger recommended purchasing a Zurich city pass. For just Rs 2800, it gives you access to a luxurious Zurich cruise, unlimited public transport, cable cars and some major city attractions. Next, the vlogger shared that living in the university area might be more affordable for accommodation options. It will cost you 3 times less than other areas in the city.

If not keen on eating out every day, grocery stores in Switzerland sell fresh fruits, vegetables and other ingredients. Also, don't buy bottled water in Switzerland as it costs Rs 500 per bottle. Rather, you can carry a bottle yourself and fill it with the city's free and clean fountain water.

Here are some additional travel hacks that will help you save more money:

1. Stay in hostels

You can ditch your hotels for cheaper hostels. From private rooms to shared dorms, hostels are more affordable and often come with extras like communal kitchens, free walking tours, and even yoga classes. Plus, you'll meet fellow travellers who might share their budget-saving secrets.

2. Eat local

Skip the touristy restaurants with inflated prices and follow the locals instead. Street food stalls, hole-in-the-wall eateries, and local markets are your best friends. Not only will you save money, but you'll also get a taste of the authentic cuisine that makes travelling such a treat.

3. Enjoy fun but free and cheap activities

Every city has its share of budget-friendly fun-you just need to know where to look. Free walking tours, public beaches, and museums with discounted entry days are your best options.