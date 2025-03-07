5 Airline Stopover Programmes That Offer You (Almost) Free Mini-Vacations

Long-haul flights can be exhausting, but what if you could turn a layover into a mini-holiday? Enter airline stopover programmes — the ultimate travel hack that lets you break up your long journey with a free or discounted stay in another city, adding value to your trip as you get to dive into a new culture, cuisine, and experiences in between your flights. From IcelandAir to Qatar Airways, airlines are rolling out the red carpet for travellers who want to squeeze in an extra destination. Whether it's sipping port in Porto, soaking in Iceland's geothermal pools, or exploring Istanbul's bazaars, these amazing airline stopover programmes are your ticket to doubling the fun on your next trip.

Also Read: Which Airline Is The Safest? Top 25 Full-Service Airlines For 2025 Revealed

Here Are 5 Best Airline Stopover Programmes:

1. TAP Air Portugal

TAP Air Portugal is a standout for European adventures. Their stopover programme lets you add up to 10 days in Lisbon or Porto at no extra cost to your airfare. Yes, you read that right — free. Lisbon's cobbled streets, pastel de nata pastries, and vibrant neighbourhoods like Alfama are perfect for a quick escape. Porto, with its riverside charm and world-famous port wine cellars, is equally tempting. TAP even partners with local hotels to offer discounted stays (10 to 20 per cent), as well as offers an additional 25 per cent discount on airfare to a second destination, making it a no-brainer for anyone flying through Portugal.

2. IcelandAir

IcelandAir has been a pioneer in stopover programmes, and it's easy to see why. Their offer allows transatlantic passengers to stay in Reykjavik for up to seven nights without changing their ticket price. Whether you're soaking in the Blue Lagoon, chasing the Northern Lights, or marvelling at waterfalls like Seljalandsfoss, Iceland is a dream stopover destination. The best part? Even a short layover gives you enough time to dip into the country's otherworldly landscapes. Icelandair's programme is perfect for travellers who want a taste of adventure without straying too far from their route. While there's no extra airfare involved, the airline's stopover program does not include a free or discounted hotel stay.

Many of these airline stopover programmes offer hotel stays at discounted prices. Photo: iStock

3. Etihad

Etihad Airways' 'Stopover on Us' programme turns stopovers into a luxury experience. If you're flying through Abu Dhabi, you can enjoy discounted rates at some of the city's swankiest hotels. Think five-star stays with views of the Arabian Gulf. Abu Dhabi itself is a mix of modern marvels (hello, Louvre Abu Dhabi) and cultural gems like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Etihad also offers complimentary transit visas for many nationalities, making it easy to step out and explore. The only thing to keep in mind is that a flight reservation is required to check the program's hotel availability (which is not guaranteed) and bookings must be made at least 72 hours before travel.

Also Read: Air Travel 101: How To Beat Jet Lag And Deal With 'Flying Blues'

4. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines' 'Stopover in Istanbul' programme is a gift for anyone flying through Istanbul. The airline partners with hotels to offer free or discounted stays, and you can even score complimentary tours of the city. Istanbul is a mesmerising blend of East and West, where you can wander through the Grand Bazaar, admire the Hagia Sophia, and cruise along the Bosphorus — all in a day or two. Turkish Airlines' hospitality extends to their legendary lounge at Istanbul Airport, so even if you're not stopping over, you're in for a treat.

5. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways' stopover programme lets you add a stay in Doha for as little as USD14 (INR1,300 approx.) a night at select hotels. Doha is a city of contrasts, where futuristic skyscrapers meet traditional souks and desert dunes. Don't miss the Museum of Islamic Art or a stroll along the Corniche. Qatar Airways also offers free city tours for passengers with layovers of over 12 hours, so you can make the most of your time.