Which Airline Is The Safest? Top 25 Full-Service Airlines For 2025 Revealed

Flying soon? Here's the ultimate list of the 25 safest airlines for 2025, including a surprise three-way tie for third place

Read Time: 2 mins
Which Airline Is The Safest? Top 25 Full-Service Airlines For 2025 Revealed
These are the safest airlines to fly with in 2025. Photo: Pexels

When booking a flight, a common question is: which airline is the safest? While comfort, luxury, and speed are important, safety is paramount. AirlineRatings.com has now released its list of the world's top 25 safest full-service airlines for 2025. The list has been compiled from the 385 airlines it monitors. Topping the rankings is Air New Zealand, followed by Qantas in second place, while Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates share the third spot.

The rankings are based on multiple factors to evaluate safety and reliability. These include serious incidents reported in the past two years, fleet age and size, incident rates, fatalities, profitability, IOSA certification, ICAO audit results, and pilot skill and training.

Here Are The Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines For 2025:

  1. Air New Zealand
  2. Qantas
  3. Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and Emirates
  4. Virgin Australia
  5. Etihad Airways
  6. ANA
  7. EVA Air
  8. Korean Air
  9. Alaska Airlines
  10. Turkish Airlines (THY)
  11. TAP Portugal
  12. Hawaiian Airlines
  13. American Airlines
  14. SAS
  15. British Airways
  16. Iberia
  17. Finnair
  18. Lufthansa/Swiss
  19. JAL
  20. Air Canada
  21. Delta Airlines
  22. Vietnam Airlines
  23. United Airlines

Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, said competition between Air New Zealand and Qantas for the top spot was intense. She stated, "It was extremely close again between Air New Zealand and Qantas for first place, with only 1.50 points separating the two airlines. While both uphold the highest safety standards and pilot training, Air New Zealand has a younger fleet, giving it the edge."

On the three-way tie for third place between Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates, Petersen explained, "The three-way tie was because we simply couldn't separate these airlines. Their scores were identical across fleet age, pilot skill, safety practices, fleet size, and number of incidents."

AirlineRatings.com also unveiled its top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2025. Here's the list:

Here Are The Top 25 Safest Low-Cost Airlines For 2025: 

  1. Hong Kong Express
  2. Jetstar Group
  3. Ryanair
  4. easyJet
  5. Frontier Airlines
  6. AirAsia
  7. Wizz Air
  8. VietJet Air
  9. Southwest Airlines
  10. Volaris
  11. flydubai
  12. Norwegian
  13. Vueling
  14. Jet2
  15. Sun Country Airlines
  16. WestJet
  17. JetBlue Airways
  18. Air Arabia
  19. IndiGo
  20. Eurowings
  21. Allegiant Air
  22. Cebu Pacific
  23. ZipAir
  24. SKY Airline
  25. Air Baltic

Do you have a go-to airline for travel? Let us know in the comments.

NDTV News
