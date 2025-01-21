Which Airline Is The Safest? Top 25 Full-Service Airlines For 2025 Revealed

When booking a flight, a common question is: which airline is the safest? While comfort, luxury, and speed are important, safety is paramount. AirlineRatings.com has now released its list of the world's top 25 safest full-service airlines for 2025. The list has been compiled from the 385 airlines it monitors. Topping the rankings is Air New Zealand, followed by Qantas in second place, while Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates share the third spot.

The rankings are based on multiple factors to evaluate safety and reliability. These include serious incidents reported in the past two years, fleet age and size, incident rates, fatalities, profitability, IOSA certification, ICAO audit results, and pilot skill and training.

Here Are The Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines For 2025:

Air New Zealand Qantas Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and Emirates Virgin Australia Etihad Airways ANA EVA Air Korean Air Alaska Airlines Turkish Airlines (THY) TAP Portugal Hawaiian Airlines American Airlines SAS British Airways Iberia Finnair Lufthansa/Swiss JAL Air Canada Delta Airlines Vietnam Airlines United Airlines

Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, said competition between Air New Zealand and Qantas for the top spot was intense. She stated, "It was extremely close again between Air New Zealand and Qantas for first place, with only 1.50 points separating the two airlines. While both uphold the highest safety standards and pilot training, Air New Zealand has a younger fleet, giving it the edge."

On the three-way tie for third place between Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates, Petersen explained, "The three-way tie was because we simply couldn't separate these airlines. Their scores were identical across fleet age, pilot skill, safety practices, fleet size, and number of incidents."

AirlineRatings.com also unveiled its top 25 safest low-cost airlines for 2025. Here's the list:

Here Are The Top 25 Safest Low-Cost Airlines For 2025:

Hong Kong Express Jetstar Group Ryanair easyJet Frontier Airlines AirAsia Wizz Air VietJet Air Southwest Airlines Volaris flydubai Norwegian Vueling Jet2 Sun Country Airlines WestJet JetBlue Airways Air Arabia IndiGo Eurowings Allegiant Air Cebu Pacific ZipAir SKY Airline Air Baltic

