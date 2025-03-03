Air Travel 101: How To Beat Jet Lag And Deal With 'Flying Blues'

Flying should be exciting, but let's be real — it often feels like an exhausting mix of dehydration, jet lag, and a seatmate who doesn't understand boundaries. Whether you're hopping time zones or enduring a long-haul flight, a few smart strategies can make all the difference. Pre-flight prep, staying hydrated, choosing the right seat, and moving around mid-flight help you land feeling refreshed, not wrecked. Sleep tricks and the right food choices also go a long way. Next time you travel, say goodbye to the flying blues and step off that plane feeling ready to go — because jet lag doesn't own you!

Also Read: Have You Tried These 8 Expert Tips To Navigate Foreign Airports Like A Pro?

7 Essential Tips To Beat Jet Lag And Make Flying Less Miserable:

1. The Pre-Flight Prep

Jet lag starts before you even take off. The key? Hydration and rest. Airplane cabins are drier than most deserts (seriously, humidity levels hover around 10-20 per cent), so chugging water in the 24 hours before your flight is non-negotiable. Caffeine and alcohol? Skip them — they'll only dehydrate you more. Sleep also plays a massive role. If you're heading east, try going to bed an hour earlier each night before your trip; if you're going west, stay up a little later. Your body will thank you. Also, pack wisely — compression socks, a neck pillow, and noise-cancelling headphones are small investments that pay off big time.

2. Choose Your Seat Like A Pro

The wrong seat can make or break your flight. If legroom is your priority, go for exit rows — but be ready for a slightly narrower seat and no under-seat storage. Prefer uninterrupted sleep? Skip the back of the plane, where noise and foot traffic are relentless. Window seats let you lean against the wall (hello, DIY headrest), but if you've got a weak bladder, stick to the aisle. Pro tip: Websites like SeatGuru let you check seat reviews before booking.

3. Trick Your Body Clock

Your internal clock doesn't care that you're suddenly in a different time zone — it wants what it wants. The trick is to start adjusting it before you land. If it's daytime at your destination, stay awake on the flight; if it's nighttime, force yourself to sleep. Set your watch to the new time zone as soon as you board, and expose yourself to natural light as soon as you land — it's the best way to reset your circadian rhythm.

Photo: iStock

4. Move, Stretch, Repeat

Long hours in a cramped seat aren't just uncomfortable — they can actually be dangerous. Sitting too long increases the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is basically a blood clot waiting to ruin your trip. Combat it by moving your legs every hour — wiggle your toes, flex your feet, and, if possible, walk around. Compression socks help with circulation, and a quick stretch in the aisle (without blocking the beverage cart, obviously) keeps you from turning into a human pretzel.

Also Read: 8 Tips To Make The Most Of A Long Layover

5. Master The Art Of In-Flight Sleep

Sleeping on a plane is an Olympic — level skill, but it's not impossible. First, dress comfortably — think layers and loose — fitting clothes. Second, block out distractions: use a sleep mask, pop in noise-cancelling headphones, and play white noise or calming music. Melatonin supplements can help if your sleep schedule is totally out of whack, but avoid heavy sleeping pills — they'll leave you groggy and useless upon landing.

6. Fuel Your Body Right

Aeroplane food isn't exactly Michelin-starred, and it's often loaded with salt, which only makes dehydration worse. Opt for lighter meals with protein and complex carbs (think nuts, yoghurt, or wholegrain snacks). If you're prone to bloating (thank you, cabin pressure), avoid fizzy drinks and gassy foods like beans or cruciferous vegetables. A cup of herbal tea can work wonders for digestion and relaxation.

7. Hit The Ground Running (Literally)

Once you land, resist the temptation to crash immediately. Instead, get outside, soak up some daylight, and move your body — even if it's just a short walk. If you arrive in the morning, fight the urge to nap; staying awake until local bedtime is crucial for resetting your clock. And if you must nap, keep it under 30 minutes to avoid messing up your sleep cycle.