8 Tips To Make The Most Of A Long Layover

Stuck in transit? No problem! Long layovers can be a drag — or they can be the unexpected highlight of your journey. But your transits don't have to be a mere dull stretch between two points. Whether you're eating your way through an airport, squeezing in a quick workout, or exploring a new city, you're already halfway to your next great transit story. With the right mindset (and a few insider tips), you can make those hours between flights not just bearable but genuinely fun. Whether you've got four hours or fourteen, here's how to transform your layover into an experience — full of fun, relaxation, and maybe even a little indulgence.

Also Read: Airport Authority Hong Kong Unveils SKYTOPIA Plans to Transform Airport Experience

Here Are 8 Things To Do During A Long Layover:

1. Don't Just Wait Around — Plan Ahead

The key to a killer layover is preparation. Before your trip, research the airport and its surroundings. Does it have a spa, a swimming pool, or fancy lounges? Are there express city tours or a nearby must-visit cafe? Jot down your options so you're not frantically googling "things to do at Doha Airport" at the last minute. And don't forget to check if you need a visa to leave the airport, especially for longer layovers.

2. Get Lounging Like A Pro

Airport lounges aren't just for first-class flyers anymore. Many allow you to purchase a day pass, giving you access to comfy seating, free food, and, most importantly, showers. Trust us, a hot shower and a plate of fresh food feel like a five-star experience after hours in economy seating. Plus, lounges are perfect if you need to catch up on work, charge your devices, or just enjoy some quiet time.

Airport lounges are the perfect place to pass those extra hours. Photo: iStock

3. Hit The Gym Or Spa

Been sitting for hours on a plane? Shake off the stiffness with a gym session if your airport has one. Major hubs like Singapore Changi and Munich Airport have fitness centres where you can break a sweat. Prefer something less intense? Many airports now offer spas where you can treat yourself to a massage, mani-pedi, or even acupuncture. A little self-care can do wonders for your mood before your next flight.

Also Read: Which Airline Is The Safest? Top 25 Full-Service Airlines For 2025 Revealed

4. Take A Mini City Break

If your layover is six hours or longer, why not head out and explore the city? Many airports offer quick transit options, so you can tick off major attractions in a few hours. For example, if you're in Istanbul, you can marvel at the Hagia Sophia and sip Turkish tea along the Bosphorus. Just be mindful of traffic and leave plenty of time to get back through security.

5. Go On A Foodie Adventure

Airport food doesn't have to mean sad sandwiches and overpriced crisps. Many airports have upped their game with gourmet restaurants, craft beer bars, and even Michelin-starred dining. For example, Tokyo-Narita Airport offers incredible sushi, while Schiphol in Amsterdam boasts an impressive cheese selection. Treat yourself to a mini culinary tour — you're on holiday, after all!

Retail therapy! Photo: iStock

6. Shop Till You Drop

Duty-free shopping is the perfect excuse to splurge on luxury skincare, electronics, or that bottle of whisky you've been eyeing. But it's not just about the big brands — some airports have unique shops selling locally made goods. Think handmade chocolates in Zurich or alpaca wool scarves in Lima. Even a quick window-shopping session can help kill time.

7. Take A Nap — Comfortably

If sleep is what you need, do it in style. Many airports now have dedicated nap zones with reclining chairs or even sleep pods for hire. Some, like Doha's Hamad International Airport, offer free sleep spots with dim lighting and cosy chairs. Catching a few Zs in a peaceful setting beats nodding off on a plastic bench any day.

8. Spend Time With A Good Book Or Show

Whether you prefer reading, binge-watching, or gaming, a long layover is a prime time to dive into something entertaining. Carry a book or download your favourite series, audiobooks, or a new podcast before your flight. Pair that with a comfy corner and a good coffee, and suddenly, those hours won't seem long at all.

So, next time you see a long layover on your itinerary, don't groan. Think of it as a chance to add an extra layer to your travel experience. Who knows? You might just start looking forward to them!