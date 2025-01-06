Fly For Less: 10 Clever Hacks To Score Cheaper Flight Tickets

Dreaming of your next holiday but feeling uneasy about the hefty price tag of flight tickets? We've all been there, staring at sky-high airfares and wondering how to make that dream holiday happen without completely draining your savings. The good news is, booking cheap air tickets doesn't have to be a stressful experience that burns a hole in your wallet. While there's no foolproof trick to get super cheap flights every single time, there are several effective strategies you can use to help secure cheaper flight tickets and score a fantastic deal. From the best times to book flights to the right websites to use, these hacks can significantly improve your chances of finding affordable airfares. Here's your ultimate guide to landing the best flight deals and making your next vacation a reality without breaking the bank.

Here Are 10 Tips And Tricks To Book Cheaper Flight Tickets:

1. Stay Flexible With Your Travel Plans

If you're not tied to a strict schedule, you're already ahead of the game. Flights are often cheaper midweek, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, compared to weekends when everyone else is travelling. Likewise, flying during off-peak seasons can dramatically lower costs. Think spring or autumn instead of the summer holidays. Use tools like Google Flights to explore fare calendars and spot the cheapest dates to fly.

2. Set Up Fare Alerts

Why spend hours refreshing flight prices when apps can do it for you? Websites like Skyscanner and Kayak let you set up fare alerts for your chosen destination. They'll ping you whenever there's a price drop, ensuring you never miss a bargain. It's a hands-off way to keep your travel dreams alive without breaking the bank.

Never book a flight ticket without comparing the prices on different websites. Photo: iStock

3. Compare Prices On Different Websites

Never settle for the first fare you come across. Use comparison sites like Momondo, Skyscanner, or Google Flights to scope out the best deals. Once you find a good price, check the airline's website directly-you might avoid third-party fees this way. Pro tip: Search in incognito mode or clear your cookies. Some platforms hike prices if they know you're repeatedly looking for the same route. Sneaky, isn't it?

4. Don't Book Too Early (Or Too Late)

Timing is everything when it comes to booking flights. For most destinations, the sweet spot is around six to eight weeks before departure. This is when airlines typically release their best fares. If you're travelling during peak periods, like Christmas or Easter, plan even further ahead. But beware of booking too early - airlines sometimes drop prices closer to the date to fill seats.

5. Give Budget Airlines A Chance

Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air-budget airlines might not offer luxury, but they can save you a fortune. Just watch out for the extras-luggage fees, seat selection charges, and even snacks can add up. If you're packing light and don't mind skipping the frills, these airlines are a budget traveller's dream.

6. Be Open To Layovers

Non-stop flights are convenient, but they're often pricier. Adding a layover can reduce costs significantly. Use multi-city search options to uncover cheaper, more creative routes. And who knows? That layover might turn into a mini-adventure in a city you hadn't planned to visit.

Flights with longer layovers are usually priced less. Photo: iStock

7. Think Outside The (Airport) Box

Big airports might be your first thought, but smaller, regional ones often have cheaper flights. Check nearby airports at both your departure and destination points-you might find a surprising deal. Even if it means a short train or bus ride, the savings could make it worth the extra effort.

8. Sign Up For Loyalty Programmes

If you're a frequent flyer, make the most of airline loyalty programmes. Accumulate points on every flight and use them for discounts or free tickets. Even if you don't fly often, some credit cards offer generous travel rewards and sign-up bonuses. Already have points sitting unused? Redeem them for your next holiday and enjoy the feeling of flying for (almost) free.

9. Opt For Overnight Flights

Red-eye flights-those late-night or early-morning departures-are often overlooked and underbooked. This makes them cheaper than daytime options. Plus, if you can sleep on planes, you'll save on accommodation for one night.

10. Follow Airlines On Social Media

Airlines love sharing exclusive deals and flash sales on their social media platforms. Follow your favourites on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook for instant access to discounts. Signing up for newsletters can also give you a heads-up on upcoming promotions.