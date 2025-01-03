To Wi-Fi Or Not To Wi-Fi On A Plane? Pros And Cons Of Using Internet At 30,000 Feet

Whether you fly all the time or have only been on a plane once, there's something about air travel that feels unique. The view from over 30,000 feet is always a sight to behold. But what if that magical moment is interrupted by your social media notifications? Yup, it's totally possible. More and more commercial flights are offering Wi-Fi, whether it's a short domestic trip or an international journey, giving passengers the chance to connect to the internet mid-air. In fact, the service is only growing, with Air India recently announcing free in-flight Wi-Fi on certain domestic routes, a first for India.

How does that sound to you? You might love the idea of staying in touch with the world below, or maybe you're not keen on that social media scrolling even while flying. NDTV spoke to a few people to find out whether they're on board with the idea of Wi-Fi on planes.

The Practical Benefits Of In-Flight Wi-Fi

Aastha Wadhwani, an entrepreneur, has used Wi-Fi on a flight and found it quite useful. "I was on a long flight from Spain to Delhi, and my kids were at home. My daughter Medha suddenly got sick and needed a medicine only I knew about. Thanks to the Wi-Fi, I was able to contact my family, even though I was 30,000 feet in the air. It was a lifesaver," she says.

She adds, "Also, on long flights, my husband finds airplane Wi-Fi useful for staying connected to his office and keeping up with work when needed."

Photo: iStock

The Convenience Factor On Long Flights

Some people find Wi-Fi is essential for longer flights, and believe it may not have much impact for shorter journeys. Pranav Joshi, a finance professional in Dublin, Ireland, also likes the idea of internet on a flight. "I've done a lot of travelling around Europe in the past few years. For a short one- or two-hour flight, Wi-Fi doesn't matter. But when I'm travelling to India from Ireland, the flight's way longer, and Wi-Fi would be so useful."

He continues, "Sure, I've managed without internet, but if there's free Wi-Fi on a flight, it can really help with things like communication - whether it's about home or sorting out transport once you land. It's especially useful if someone's picking you up and you need to update them on your flight status."

Concerns About Noise And Distractions

While many people are eager to use Wi-Fi on a plane, others find it could be more of a menace. Kratika Bhatnagar, a social account manager, is not a fan of Wi-Fi on flights. "I think if everyone's glued to their phones, they'll miss important things like seat belt instructions or updates from the crew," she says.

She adds, "There's a risk that people will start making reels, watching videos out loud, or chatting on the phone, disturbing everyone around. Flights are a closed space, and a peaceful environment is much better for everyone's safety and comfort."

Photo: iStock

Staying Offline Still Appeals To Many

While the use of Wi-Fi might be troublesome, many people also seek that much-needed disconnect from the rest of the world, something one can often experience on a flight. Ayush Jain, a Chartered Accountant, travels frequently for work. While Wi-Fi could be helpful for business, he prefers to keep his phone in airplane mode. "When you're on a flight, it's one of the few places where you're actually cut off from the outside world - no social media. That's something we rarely get nowadays with phones and laptops always keeping us connected."

He continues, "One of the best things about not having Wi-Fi is the chance to just think. Whether it's getting creative, reflecting on life, or finally catching up on sleep, reading that book, or just enjoying the view-it's a rare moment of peace."

While using WiFi on a plane remains a topic of debate, one thing all fliers must always remember is to keep their devices on 'Airplane Mode' to prevent potential interference with the aircraft's navigation and communication systems.

What do you think about Wi-Fi on a plane? Drop your thoughts in the comments!