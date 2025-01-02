Just Got Back From Holiday? 5 Ways To Overcome Post-Travel Blues

Picture this: The holiday season is officially over. It's time to return home and slip back into the mundane routine of life as your trip draws to a close. The most memorable moments from your amazing vacation flash before your eyes. There's an ache in your heart, your brain is giving you a reality check, and you're having a hard time boarding that return flight. If you can relate to feeling this way, where you spend your next few days or weeks wistfully thinking about the trip after coming back, you have experienced what is called 'post-travel depression'. And you are not alone. Believe it or not, your travel comedown can have serious adverse effects on your health. Aside from a sense of longing, you may face lethargy, loss of appetite, a lack of motivation, feelings of nostalgia, boredom, and sadness. Here's how you can keep those post-travel blues at bay without losing out on those precious memories.

Feeling Sad After Your Holiday? Here Are 5 Simple Ways To Shake Them Off:

1. Practice What You Learned

Travel is transformative. Meeting new people, learning their language, and adapting to their cultures is an integral part of any journey. And guess what? You don't need to leave your newfound interests and skills behind. Bring them home instead, and put them to use. Mix up your old routines with new ideas. Sign up for a language programme, watch films from a particular foreign community, learn to cook those meals you tried, stay connected with your new friends abroad, and keep finding new ways to grow.

2. Keep Your Travel Memories Safe

Travel memories are meant to be cherished, not mourned. All those exciting stories, learning experiences, and overall beautiful memories need to be preserved in the most creative ways so you can relive those moments anytime you wish! Maintain a travel journal. Talk to your family and friends about your experiences. Collect ticket stubs, souvenirs and postcards in a box. Turning those memories into something tangible helps you reconnect with the trip and with yourself.

3. Give Back To Society

While you probably can't bring change to people's lives while on the move, you can certainly do so once you're back home. Look for volunteer opportunities so you can help the communities you connected with or the cultures you fell in love with during your trip. In fact, many volunteer programmes offer to pay for your travels in return for your services abroad, letting you shake off the post-travel blues before they even kick in!

4. Start Planning Your Next Trip

No, it's not too early to start planning your next vacation the moment you return. It not only diverts your focus to something productive, but also allows you to be hopeful, set future travel goals, and work towards fulfilling them. From getting your travel fund or savings in place to preparing a bucket list of things you missed out on, the world is your oyster when you don't waste time sulking and instantly start planning to achieve your travel dreams.

5. Share Your (Travel) Story With The World

Sharing your adventures with the world brings a sense of satisfaction to your distressed self. And it's easier than ever, thanks to social media. Post your pictures, turn your memories into a vlog, or write for a user-based travel website that welcomes interesting stories from its readers!

