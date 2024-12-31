What Is Sleep Tourism? Head To These 6 Places For A Peaceful, Relaxing Sleep

In today's time where endless notifications and packed schedules have become normal, many people are choosing to hit a pause on the chaos and prioritize one thing over everything: quality sleep. It's been four years since the pandemic, and the focus on self-care has increased, with simple, restful vacations emerging as a hot trend. This is where the concept of sleep tourism arises. This unique travel trend prioritizes not adventure or sightseeing but actually resting and getting a rejuvenating sleep.

You may be surprised to know but according to a report published by the Indian Journal of Sleep Medicine, it was revealed that 64 per cent of India's urban population wakes up before 7 AM – the highest in the world – and 61 per cent sleeps less than seven hours. With experts recommending 7-9 hours of sleep per night, no wonder people are taking holidays just to rest and recharge. Even Hilton's 2024 Trends Report found “rest and recharge” to be the number one reason people travel to escape their overworked and overtired lives.

Photo: iStock

What Is Sleep Tourism And Why Is It Gaining Popularity?

Sleep tourism, also known as “dream tourism,” is a type of travel that prioritises rest and relaxation. These trips aim to provide high-quality sleep, often with yoga sessions, swimming, spa treatments and healthy meals. The concept has gained popularity from understanding the fact that poor sleep leads to negative health outcomes and lower happiness. Instead of full-fledged itineraries, sleep tourists prefer premium mattresses and soundproof rooms.

In Skyscanner's 2025 travel trends report, it has been highlighted that 70 per cent of Indian travellers now want holistic experiences, with 57 per cent people prioritising health during vacations. Clearly, this trend resonates deeply with today's wellness-conscious audience.

Top 6 Indian Places To Relax And Rejuvenate

1. Coorg, Karnataka

Nested in the lush coffee plantations and hills, Coorg offers the perfect blend of serene and natural beauty. It has a cool, misty climate, which when combined with the greenery and bird songs, creates an ideal setting to relax and sleep deeply.

Photo: Coorg, Karnataka.

2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is known as the yoga capital of the world, and rightfully so! It has spiritual calm and breathtaking natural beauty. The soothing sounds of the Ganges along with the serene ashrams create a beautiful environment for a restful sleep.

Photo: Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

3. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

North-East India is nothing short of a paradise, and Cherrapunji is one such proof. It has lush green landscapes and perpetual rainfall that makes it a haven for peace seekers.

Photo: Cherapunji, Meghalaya

4. Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey's serene backwaters and beautiful houseboats offer an experience of calmness. Surrounded by tranquil waters and gentle breezes, it is perfect to escape the hustle and bustle of your real life.

Photo: Alleppey, Kerala

5. Chail, Himachal Pradesh

Based in the lap of the Himalayas, Chail offers untouched forests and panoramic views of the mountains. It is quiet and charming, making it a refreshing retreat for those wanting uninterrupted rest.

Photo: Chail, Himachal Pradesh

6. Puducherry

Are you a fan of French colonial charm? Then Puducherry with its spectacular views and sounds of the sea is perfect for a good night's sleep.

Photo: Puducherry

