All You Need To Know About "World's Steepest" Cable Car In Switzerland

Switzerland is the dream destination for many. The reasons are multiple. Besides the awe-inspiring natural beauty, featuring the majestic Alps, glacial lakes and azure pasture, the place offers travellers world-class adventure activities like hiking and skiing. It is a paradise for thrill-seekers, to say the least. Meanwhile, foodies love to indulge in Switzerland's high-quality cheese and chocolates. Not to forget, the country's seamless transportation system like the Bernina Railway and the Glacier Express makes visiting scenic spots super-easy, comfortable and enjoyable. Now, another special feature has been added to the list of reasons why Switzerland is a globetrotter's paradise.

Also Read: 17th-Century UK Tomb With Possible Link to Tintin's Captain Haddock Earns Historic Site Recognition

A brand new cable car - Schilthorn Cableway has been launched in Switzerland's Bernese Alps, reports CNN. This route links the Stechelberg village to the Murren village perched at an altitude of 1,650 meters (5,413 feet). Cars are non-operational at Murren. The Schilthorn Cableway carries passengers to the mountaintop which is home to the famous Piz Gloria restaurant. This revolving restaurant, designed by Bernese architect Konrad Wolf, gained worldwide fame after it made an appearance in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Travellers can enjoy panoramic views of over 200 mountain peaks from here. What's more, on days when the mist is not a menace, you can also witness the surreal Montblanc.

Although not yet recognised by the Guinness World Records, the designers of the Schilthorn Cableway claim that it is the steepest cable car in the world, rising to 775 meters (2,543 feet) in a mere four minutes. It has a remarkable gradient of 159.4 per cent. The two cable cars can accommodate 85 passengers each. Also, the cars hang from a height of an 11-meter-long arm to manage the steep incline.

The system functions autonomously. For the safety of the passengers, cameras and sensors are installed to continuously monitor the operation. This allows the cable car to operate sans any staff onboard.

The Schilthorn Cableway was inaugurated on December 13 initiating its first official ride, reported Euro News.

Also Read: NRI Slams Indian Family For Being Loud On "Ultra Quiet" Finland Train

What are you waiting for? Plan a trip to Switzerland and enjoy the cable car ride right away!