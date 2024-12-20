Captain Haddock is character in Tintin comic books.

Tintin comics and the many adventures of the famous fictional character created by Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi enjoy a separate fanbase. Now, a 17th-century tomb connected to the fantastical world of Tintin has been classified as an important historic monument in the United Kingdom. According to a report by The Guardian, the age-old tomb belongs to Mary Haddock, the mother of the famous Captain Haddock aka Admiral Richard Haddock who finds a mention in the comics. Captain Haddock, a good friend of Tintin is best known for his iconic catchphrase "blue blistering barnacles". His temperamental character makes him all the more unique.

Recently, this tomb along with 16 other "remarkable and unusual historic buildings and places" was included in a list of establishments that are under protection. On December 18, Historic England - the organisation in charge of preserving England's heritage, announced that the tomb was one of the new additions to the list. Since it is the only monument honouring a woman from a period when females had fewer rights and recognition, the tomb, constructed in 1688, holds a greater significance in present times, as per heritage experts.

Mary got married into the Haddock family. The Haddocks, including her son Adam Richard Haddock were seafarers. It was Adam and his family that inspired the character of Captain Haddock in The Adventures of Tintin comics.

Two more "exceptionally rare" stone chest tombs from the 17th century were found in Leigh-on-Sea's St. Clement's churchyard. Each one of them has a unique story to tell and was listed as Grade II in 2024.

Another odd addition is a brutalist concrete Baptist church in Bristol, southwest England, which is referred to as the "church above the shops" by the locals and features a Tesco supermarket on the ground floor. It recounts the story of Mary's father, whaler William Goodlad, who became a national hero by creating British maritime routes. He planned the first whaling trip to Norway for the British.

Mary Ellis, who is believed to have lived to be 119 years old, is buried in the third tomb, which was built in 1609. According to its inscription, Ellis was a courageous soul who never got married.