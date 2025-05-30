"Stop Stealing Cobblestones": Bruges Pleads With Tourists As Historic Streets Crumble Underfoot

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tourists are removing historic cobblestones as souvenirs from the city center. The city loses 50 to 70 cobblestones monthly, costing €200 per square meter. Missing stones create trip hazards, threatening pedestrian safety in Bruges.

The picturesque city of Bruges, the capital and largest city of West Flanders in Belgium's Flemish Region, is celebrated for its medieval architecture and rich cultural heritage. Situated in the country's northwest, it is the sixth most populous city in Belgium. However, this historic tourist destination is now facing a rather unusual problem, officials have issued a public plea asking visitors to stop removing cobblestones from the city's iconic center, according to The Metro. Tourists have reportedly been taking pieces of the historic pavement as souvenirs, raising concerns about preserving the integrity of Bruges' treasured streets.

According to The Metro, Bruges is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its charming canals and blend of Gothic, Romanesque, Renaissance, Neo-Classicist, and Baroque architecture. The iconic cobbles date back to the Middle Ages.

Every year, over 8 million international tourists descend on the capital of West Flanders to marvel at these wonders in real life. However, such popularity has led to the destruction of Bruges, which ironically, is also famed for being one of the most preserved medieval cities in Europe.

According to the city councillor, Franky Demon, Bruges is losing between 50 and 70 cobblestones every month, due to tourists taking a piece of history home with them. While sneaky travellers might not think it's a big deal, he revealed that repair costs actually add up to 200 Euros (Rs 17,121) per square metre of stones.

Demon told the The Brussels Times: 'We ask for nothing but respect. Walking in Bruges means treading on centuries of history. Please leave these stones where they belong.'

The councillor then highlighted the places experiencing the most damage, including the iconic areas of Minnewater, Vismarkt, the Grand Place and the Gruuthuse Museum. He explained that while these thefts occur each month, the severity increases during spring and summer, when Bruges welcomes the majority of its visitors.

Additionally, Demon said pinching the stones is a threat to people's safety, too. As Bruges is a compact and walkable city, renowned for being pedestrian-friendly, the gaps left by the missing stones pose trip hazards.