NRI Slams Indian Family For Being Loud On "Ultra Quiet" Finland Train

An X post highlighting "Indians' behaviour" in public places abroad is going viral. The post, shared by user Gokul (@gokulns), describes his experience travelling on a train from Lapland to Helsinki in Finland. According to Gokul, the carriage was "ultra quiet" until one family became "very loud" while speaking in Hindi and keeping their cabin doors open. Gokul expressed frustration, stating that Indians lack "civic sense." The post has sparked mixed reactions.

The post read, "I'm on a train from Lapland to Helsinki, and there's one family in the otherwise ultra quiet carriage that's being very loud, talking to someone over a video call. In Hindi. With their cabin doors open. We really don't get civic sense, do we?"

I'm on a train from Lapland to Helsinki and there's one family in the otherwise ULTRA QUIET carriage that's being very loud, talking to someone over a video call. In Hindi. With their cabin doors open.



We REALLY don't get civic sense, do we? — Gokul(@gokulns) December 23, 2024

The comments section saw divided opinions. While some agreed with Gokul, others questioned his decision to address the issue online.

One user commented, "I've seen this a lot of times in London, and yes, it gives an awful impression."

Another added, "Indians = Noise! We're loud in everything, be it celebrations or just talking."

However, some users disagreed, suggesting Gokul could have spoken to the family directly. One user wrote, "Easier to stop by and request them to close the door and lower their voice?" Another said, "Why are you being so loud about this? Go and tell them on the train."

Others pointed out that people from other nationalities can also be noisy in public. One user noted, "I assume you either ignore other nationals or have a grudge against Indians. Go on the London Underground after 8 PM on a Friday or Saturday and see which nationality has civic sense."