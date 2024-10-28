NRI Shares Unpleasant Experience With Indian Co-Passengers On Munich-Delhi Flight

NRI shares unpleasant flying experience with Indian co-passengers. (Representative Image: iStock)

An NRI (Non-residential Indian) who lives in Krakow, Poland shared in a recent Reddit post that they witnessed how other Indian co-passengers behaved on a flight and were left disappointed. The Reddit user shared that they were on a flight from Munich to Delhi and pointed out several behaviour issues from other Indian co-passengers. The post was titled "From an Indian to an Indian". Sharing their experience at the airport, the user wrote that "loud Indians" were "shouting their throats out while the other side of the airport was fine."

Further, "People were blasting their Instagram reels on full volume." The user further added that they noticed these co-passengers were "breaking queues while others waited for hours just to be behind a guy who doesn't have basic human etiquette."

When the Redditor boarded the flight, they shared that "immediately there was a panic because people started sitting on seats which weren't theirs' because they wanna sit with their family." They also did not have a pleasant co-passenger. "Women beside me kept all the hand-rest space for herself and was so ignorant when I tried to take a bit of space by again forcing her elbows in. And also I was asked to change my seat (I didn't)." That's not the end, the user shared that the woman beside them took her shoes off and the "stench was so horrible" that "me and the guy (from Slovakia) beside me woke up and couldn't complain because it's just rude." They were given a balm to rub on their nostrils to help them feel less disturbed by the smell.

Lastly, they pointed out how people are ignorant of those in need and always in a rush to go first. "While picking up the luggage a member of helping staff was helping a disabled lady and she was trying to see her luggage but people were so ignorant and started blocking her because they wanted to go first."

The Redditor concluded, "Now I see why my friend takes business class, I will do the same."

They also added a piece of advice, "All I am trying to say in this post is, if you are an individual who behaves like that, please understand everyone notices it, people are just too nice to point it out. You all are representing India so please behave like a human being."

Further, they issued a clarification that do not "hate their country" and that such behaviour from fellow Indians makes them feel sad. "Update: thanks everyone for sharing the same experiences. I was expecting a lot of hate and insecure patriots saying bad things to me. I am not hating on my country I swear I would be really proud to say that I am an Indian but things like these make me sad. Small changes in our behaviour will bring a very big difference."

