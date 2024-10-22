Slide Your Way To Boarding Gate - Singapore's Changi Airport Catches Anand Mahindra's Attention

Anand Mahindra shared a video of the airport feature.

Singapore's Changi Airport is one of the best in the world. The Instagram-worthy airport has a jewel centre linking three of the terminals. With over 280 food and retail outlets, a cinema and a hotel, the airport is like a dream. A doughnut-shaped steel and glass structure inside the premises houses lush green gardens with the world's tallest indoor waterfall known as the "rain vortex" making your jaws drop. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has highlighted another fascinating feature of the Changi Airport. Apparently, after checking in, you can take a slide to reach the boarding gate. How cool is that?

For his Monday Motivation social media post, Anand Mahindra dropped a video on X (formerly Twitter) sharing details on the Changi Airport. The clip begins with a traveller scanning a boarding pass to manoeuvre through the gate. Once the steps are complete, the passenger approaches a fancy red slide and hops onto it. The slide takes the passenger to land close to the boarding gate.

Anand Mahindra imparted a lesson through the fun activity. On his side note, the industrialist wrote, “Apparently at Singapore's Changi Airport you can take a slide to your gate. That's the way to view Monday mornings & a new week. Beat uncertainty by sliding right into it.”

