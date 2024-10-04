'Incredible. Unique. Indian.' Anand Mahindra Reacts To Viral Video Of PhD Student's Food Stall

Anand Mahindra took to X to reshare a viral video about a street vendor (Photo: Chris Lewis)

Some time ago, a viral video showing an interaction between a US vlogger (Chris Lewis) and a street vendor in Chennai took the internet by storm. In search of the region's famous Chicken 65, the vlogger ended up at the street stall he found on Google Maps. He began conversing with the vendor and discovered that the vendor, Rayan, was actually a PhD student. Rayan explains that he started his stall 13 years ago (when he was 16 years old). He is now working on his PhD in biotechnology while running his small food business as a part-time venture.

The video sparked a range of reactions online. Many users applauded Rayan and his efforts. Others sent him best wishes for the future (read the full story here). More recently, the discovery has received fresh interest online thanks to an X post by Anand Mahindra. He reshared the video on his handle and wrote what he thought of the situation. His caption reads, "This clip went viral a while ago. An American vlogger discovers a Ph.D candidate running a food stall, part-time. What struck me as truly special, however, was the end, when he picks up his phone & the vlogger thinks he's going to show him social media mentions of his stall-but instead, he proudly shows him online the research papers he has authored! Incredible. Unique. Indian."

Anand Mahindra's post had already received 1 million views. X users had a lot to add to the discussion. Check out some of the comments below:

YES he is selling food, YES may be the system has let him down, YES such talented individuals should get what they deserve...........BUT the best thing is the PRIDE with which Rayan is handling the situation. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 4, 2024

A short story of struggle & zeal to achieve the goal ✌🏼🫡 — Aniket 🇮🇳 (@aSoulRebellion) October 4, 2024

Wonderful ❤️🇮🇳 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 4, 2024

Instead of sulking, he setup his own food stall and prolly making enough to pay for his needs ! Well done and all the best to him ! — IndiaAscend🇮🇳 (@stweetor) October 4, 2024

No offense, this is not a great video. It's great he's working, but a PhD should use his skills in research, not just selling food. We've failed to provide him a setting where he can truly apply his education. — Amit Shukla (@ashuklax) October 4, 2024

But he should get what he actually deserves — Anuj (@Anuj_utkala) October 4, 2024

Before this, Anand Mahindra posted about a food vendor selling unlimited thaali for Rs 50. In the viral post on X, he called him an "Anti-Inflation Tsar". Click here to read the full story.

