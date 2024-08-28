Anand Mahindra Praises Food Vendor Selling Unlimited Thaali For ₹50, Calls Him 'Anti-Inflation Tsar'

Anand Mahindra is impressed with this food vendor selling Indian thaali. (Photo: X/ anandmahindra)

With rising food prices, it can be difficult for people to find affordable and filling food outside. However, there are still some food vendors that offer wholesome Indian meals at reasonable prices. One such vendor recently caught the eye of Businessman Anand Mahindra, who posted the vendor's video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Impressed with the vendor selling an Indian meal thaali with unlimited refills at just ₹50, Mahindra wrote, "This gentleman should be appointed the anti-inflation Tsar of the country..."

In the video, the food vendor can be seen selling a ₹50 'Dil khush' thaali with dal makhani, shahi paneer, boondi raita, salad, chutney and two huge butter naans. Get your sabzi refill twice, four times, six times or 10 times, we won't say no and there will be no extra charges, the food vendor says in the video.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5tlRtT7Ja9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2024



Here are some reactions to the video in the comments section:

An interested viewer wrote, "@zomato, please find this hotel and this man." Another said, "An ethical businessman finds greater fulfilment in contributing to the community than just making a profit."

An impressed foodie said, "We need more gentlemen like this in my city. I have to pay at least 500 for this." Appreciating Anand Mahindra for sharing this video, one said, "Wow your way of noticing all good, motivational stuff of small people is really great."

Some X users questioned the food quality. One wrote, "Unlimited food at such a low price could help those struggling with rising costs. However, I'm curious about the quality. Can we get good nutrition for just ₹50? How sustainable is this?"

What do you think of this ₹50 thaali with an incredible food quantity? Share your views in the comments section.