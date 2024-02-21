Internet Abuzz As Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Food Truck Magically Transforming Into Restaurant

Anand Mahindra keeps sharing interesting posts on social media. Photo Credit: X/@anandmahindra

Businessman Anand Mahindra, an active user of X (formerly Twitter), continues to entertain audiences with his posts, particularly his knack for spotlighting remarkable innovations in the world of food. With a penchant for celebrating ingenuity, Mahindra recently shared a captivating video featuring a food truck that magically transforms into a restaurant (in minutes) that looks like any regular stationary establishment.

Although the video surfaced last year on the internet and we had covered it, it resurfaced with renewed interest following Mahindra's endorsement. The internet, it seems, couldn't help but be charmed by the entrepreneur's post, sparking conversations and reactions aplenty.

The featured video showcases a nondescript Chinese food truck that undergoes a mesmerising metamorphosis. From a typical vehicle, it effortlessly unfolds into a fully equipped restaurant complete with stairs, doors, windows, a roof, and even an LED display.

"Fast Food. Food trucks. And now: Fast Restaurants. A new business model since it gives liberation from location to full-size restaurants. It just goes where the market is," wrote Anand Mahindra in the caption.

Fast Food.



Food trucks.



And now:



Fast Restaurants.



A new business model since it gives liberation from location to full-size restaurants.



It just goes where the market is.



👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👍🏽pic.twitter.com/qU5hSBxUWx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2024

Since its reemergence, the video has garnered 240k views so far, drawing a spectrum of reactions from online audiences. While some lauded the concept's brilliance, others expressed scepticism, highlighting potential challenges such as its feasibility in bustling cities in India.

Check out some of the reactions here:

It will be renamed as Fast Resturant wala in India very soon 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — M Santhosh (@SANTHOSH_21M) February 20, 2024

Food on wheels — Naresh Meena (@NareshM77011935) February 20, 2024

Awesome trick — Gagan pal (@ghaziabaadwala) February 21, 2024

This is chainese innovations

Very impressive — smart trader (@smarttrade005) February 20, 2024

Flexible and moving at the same time — Aryan (@chinchat09) February 20, 2024

Waoo



that's great idea 💡



Logically yes



🤔🤔🤔 — DW Hindi💫 (@CLalChaudhary) February 20, 2024

Wonder if licenses are required for such huge structures occupying public space — amitha (@amitharani5) February 21, 2024

This way roads would turn into mobile restaurants in future. — Arahat 🇮🇳 (@TheArahat) February 21, 2024

Such innovative trucks are allowed in India ? Will RTO approve ? — Suvarna Kulkarni (@c7938db2ab384c6) February 21, 2024