Anand Mahindra Shares Photo Of Unique Namesnack Snack Discovery In New York

The name on the packaging reads 'Anand'. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing various types of content on social media. Whether it's a unique stall or restaurant he encounters, inspirational stories, or even something hilarious, he always makes sure to update us. That's why people are always intrigued whenever he posts on his social media. Curious about the latest thing that caught our attention? Well, this time it's not any of the aforementioned things, but in fact, it's related to the industrialist himself. Recently, he shared a photo of a unique snack he found at a store during his visit to New York. It wasn't the snack itself, but the packaging on top that piqued his interest.

Also Read: 80-Year-Old Tea-Seller From Amritsar Goes Viral, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Anand Mahindra took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share the photograph. In the photo, we can see several packets of the popular Bombay namkeen mixture. The name on the packaging reads 'Anand', which is what piqued his interest. "Encountered in New York. Lawyers tell me I would not be successful in suing for brand violation," wrote Anand Mahindra in his tweet. Take a look at it here:

Encountered in New York. Lawyers tell me I would not be successful in suing for brand violation… pic.twitter.com/EqUyjn0f8s — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 3, 2023

The tweet quickly grabbed everyone's attention, and people started reacting with several comments. One person wrote, "In that case, you will be sued by rishis and munis because of 'anand', and param anand." Another person wrote, "Good one indeed. My favourite line is 'Anand hi Anand paramanand'. Pure joy is for all, and the best things in life are free."

In that case, you will be sued by rishis and munis coz of "anand", and param"anand". 😀 — Jaggi Data-AI Security📈🐱‍💻🐱‍👤🚀 (@jaggibhau) November 4, 2023

"Haha! Seems like NYC always has its surprises. Sometimes, it's best to take these things with a pinch of humour and move on," wrote a third person.

Haha! Seems like NYC always has its surprises. Sometimes, it's best to take these things with a pinch of humor and move on. — Srivatsan Venkatesan (@storcube) November 3, 2023

Also Read: Electric Vehicles Used To Sell Coffee, Bhelpuri - Anand Mahindra Approves

A fourth person wrote, "Looks like your brand is so unique that even the lawyers are in awe of it."

Looks like your brand is so unique that even the lawyers are in awe of it😀😀😀 — Naseer Ahmed (@NmtNaseer) November 3, 2023

"I understand. I named my company 'Amritt' 20 years ago. Then I see a whisky called Amrutt! And to add to that we are supposed to be in 'Amritt Kaal.' What to do? Ha ha ha. I see it as free publicity," read a fifth comment.

I understand. I named my company “Amritt” 20 years ago. Then I see a whisky called Amrutt! And to add to that we are supposed to be in “Amritt Kaal”. What to do? Ha ha ha. I see it as free publicity. 😀😀😀😀 — Gunjan Bagla (@bagla) November 3, 2023

A sixth person wrote, 'Anand ji, please take 'Anand' of its taste.

Anand ji please take "Anand" of its taste.. 😁 — Anil Rai (@anil_rai) November 3, 2023

What do you think of his tweet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments