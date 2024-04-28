Anand Mahindra Reacts To London's 'Tiffin Service' Inspired By Mumbai's World-Famous Dabbawala System

Take a look at this tiffin service inspired by Mumbai's dabbawalas. (Photo: X/anandmahindra)

Businessman Anand Mahindra actively uses the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share videos and other interesting observations on innovations around the world. Many of these offer insights into the world of food. Taking to his X handle on Sunday, Mahindra posted a video showcasing a recently launched tiffin service in London, inspired by Mumbai's famous dabbawala system. Mumbai's dabbawala system is a wide and complex lunch-box delivery system that provides hot and fresh lunch to the city's growing workforce. The traditional food delivery system in Mumbai is more than a hundred years old.

Taking inspiration from Mumbai's effective and zero-waste system, the tiffin service in London also eliminates the use of single-use plastic containers for food packaging. The video shows the company using typical Indian steel tiffin boxes packed with Indian meals like paneer sabzi, mixed vegetables, and rice. The menu is also plant-based. They also wrap the steel lunch boxes with a cloth and transport them using cargo bikes. The company is currently growing and is looking to expand further. Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption, "No better-or more 'delicious'-evidence of reverse colonization!"

No better—or more ‘delicious'—evidence of reverse colonization!



🙂 pic.twitter.com/WESge3Rvni — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2024

Seeing India's popular tiffin service inspiring a similar concept in London, several of Anand Mahindra's followers also shared their reactions in the comments section.

Also Read: Viral Video: Drink Vendor's Mixing Skills Leave Anand Mahindra Impressed

Reacting to Mahindra's caption, one person asked, "It's it colonisation or a business opportunity?" To this, Mahindra replied, "It's a light-hearted post. Smile. It's Sunday."

Here are some more interesting reactions:

Dabbawalla became a casestudy for a reason. To implement such strategies across cities/nations.. — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) April 28, 2024

Sir here in Mumbai these dabba walas are going off while foreign is adapting it and we are moving more towards burgers and pizzzas. — Hitesh Baldaniya (@hiteshbal91) April 28, 2024

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Toddler Mistaking Food For Phone, Conveys Message

Amazing Sir.. this is the post which I didn't know I needed today💪💪 — Mohit Jain (@MohitSM18) April 28, 2024

Dabbawala is one of the incredible things of India — Karthik Prasad (@karthikprassad) April 28, 2024