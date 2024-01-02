Viral Video: Drink Vendor's Mixing Skills Leave Anand Mahindra Impressed

Anand Mahindra recently applauded a drink vendor with unique skills (Photo Credit: X/ anandmahindra)

Nowadays, customers are not just interested in how the final drink or dish tastes or how it is presented. They are also often fascinated by watching how they are prepared from scratch. Watching drinks being made, especially by talented bartenders, can be mesmerising. The movement of their hands can be nothing short of hypnotic. Recently, Anand Mahindra made a reference to the same with an unlikely example. He took to X to reshare a video of a drink vendor at what looks to be a simple street shop. His drink-mixing skills left Anand Mahindra as well as many X users impressed.

Also Read: Viral Recipe For "Maggi Katori Chaat" Has 62 Million Views, Internet Divided

In the video, we see a pair of vendors making a drink. The first vendor pours a yellowish-brown liquid into a glass. Then, his partner adds a brown powder, along with what looks to be milk. He doesn't pour the milk, but transfers it in across a large distance by pressing it out of a hole in the packet. The first vendor then adds ice cubes to the glass. Once done, he covers the glass with a steel one and 'seals' it by hitting a spoon on it to keep it down. He then masterfully mixes the drink by juggling it between his hands and throwing it through the air in mesmerising manoeuvres. He continues to alternately spin and hit the bottle on the metal surface in front of him. At the end, he removes the steel glass and presents the drink to be consumed, along with a straw.

Also Read: French Chefs Top Pizza With 1001 Types Of Cheese, Set World Record

Anand Mahindra captioned the video, "No, this gentleman wasn't the bartender at a New Year's Eve party-but he certainly could and should have been! Talent comes in all forms. Move over Tom Cruise... (remember Cruise in the film Cocktail?)" Watch the complete video below:

No this gentleman wasn't the bartender at a New Year's Eve party—but he certainly could and should have been! Talent comes in all forms. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Move over Tom Cruise… (remember Cruise in the film Cocktail? ) pic.twitter.com/CRPBzliu4g — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2024

The post has taken the internet by storm, receiving more than 189K views so far. It has sparked a range of comments. Read some of the reactions below.

He is amazing..



Small places has big talents & capabilities.. they need nurturing & right guidance..



you think, Now it will fall but it didn't..

His each move is much better than bartender..



Kudos & three cheers to his skill & control on it.. treat to watch.. — Nitin Tayade Khandvikar 🇮🇳 (@TayadeG) January 2, 2024

Haha, that's hilarious! I can totally picture this guy mixing drinks with flair and charm, Tom Cruise style. — Shubham Trivedi (@ShubhamTrivedii) January 2, 2024

I'm not sure about his skills, but one thing is certain: he'll never have to worry about working out for fitness or experiencing a frozen shoulder. — भारत वंशी मनु 🇮🇳⚽🥅 🍹☕🍍🍎😎🍴 (@mAnishhastir) January 2, 2024

I need to know from where he got those unbreakable glass 🤣🤣 — Virenn (@Virenn_Indian) January 2, 2024

Anand sir, certainly...but not without wasting considerably! — ganesan (@GaneshanM15) January 2, 2024

So much of wastage only for optics - it neither enhances taste or ensures hygiene. — GuruBhat 🇮🇳 (@Gurubhat_) January 2, 2024

Wastage and shabbily done unnecessary theatrics still getting getting praised by sir, that's the issue with India — Ajay Thanvi (@ajay184) January 2, 2024

When u want to join the circus but dad forces u to join the family business — Crony Capitalism (@stormbreezer__) January 2, 2024

What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Watch: Mango Skin's Journey From Trash To Leather Goes Viral