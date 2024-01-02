Viral Recipe For 'Maggi Katori Chaat' Has 62 Million Views, Internet Divided

A recipe for Maggi Katori Chaat has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ golus_kitchen_by_tanvigor)

Maggi is among the most popular instant noodle brands in the country. People love to give their own twist to the regular version - social media is full of experimental Maggi recipes. From adding unusual toppings to turning the noodles into bizarre food items, the extent of experimentation is quite vast. Among the recent viral Maggi recipes taking the internet by storm is "Maggi Katori Chaat." It was shared on Instagram by the content creator Tanvi Gor and has received a staggering 62 million views so far.

Also Read: After Maggi Paratha And Milky Maggi, Making Of Maggi Burger Goes Viral

The vlogger first spreads boiled Maggi on a tea strainer to get a shape like a bowl (katori). The strainer is then placed in hot oil to deep-fry the noodles. Next, in a separate small bowl, chopped veggies are mixed with masalas and a little bit of green chutney. This forms the filling of the katoris. After adding small portions of it to the fried Maggi 'bowls', the vlogger tops them with curd and sev. Watch the complete reel below:

Also Read: "Hate From Italy": Internet Reacts After Vlogger Makes Ferrero Rocher Pasta

The comment section was rather divided about the idea. Several Instagram users called it "Moye moye Maggi," referring to the viral trend. Others also expressed their disapproval of using a beloved food item in this way. However, many users also found the recipe interesting and tempting. Read some of the reactions below:

"Unique one. Looks attractive."

"Need to try."

"Super idea."

"Pehli bar Maggie ke sath ye wala experiment dekhke achha laga; looks yummy." ["For the first time, I have liked seeing this particular experiment with Maggi; looks yummy."]

"Maggi ka majak bana ke rakh diya hain." ["You have made Maggi look ridiculous."]

"Rehne do use Maggi." ["Just let it remain Maggi."]

What did you think of this viral recipe? Would you like to try it? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Watch: Gordon Ramsay Has A Hilarious Reaction To This Scrambled Egg Dish