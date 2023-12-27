'Hate From Italy': Internet Reacts After Vlogger Makes Ferrero Rocher Pasta

Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodmakescalhappy

Just when you think you have had enough of bizarre recipes for the year, a video pops up on the mobile screen leaving you in dismay. One such video that's doing the rounds right now is a pasta, made with Ferrero Rocher. You read that right! A food vlogger from Singapore, named Calvin Lee is known for his unique food experimentations. Taking his creativity to a whole new level, he mixed two popular food ingredients to prepare this 'Ferrero Rocher' pasta.

The video begins with the vlogger preparing white sauce in a pasta pan. He then adds boiled pasta, followed by Ferrero Rocher chocolates and a block of cheese. Next, all the ingredients are stirred well to prepare a cheesy, chocolatey pasta, before transferring to a plate. Finally, he garnished the pasta with more chocolates and relished it. "Creamy, chocolaty, nutty, and incredibly comforting," he states.

Although Calvin Lee is seen enjoying the chocolaty pasta, the recipe didn't go well with the people on the internet. They were not only left appalled but some were also seen as completely 'disgusted'. The video received 2.9 million views till now.

"This is going into my suicide note," wrote a person. Another comment read, "Congratulations, now you are wanted in Italy".

A person wrote, "Never step foot in Italy please". A comment read, "Hate from Italy".

A person weighed in, "Congratulations, you've just declared war against Italy". A comment read, "My heart attack rate raised".

What are your thoughts on the Ferrero Rocher pasta? If given an option, would you want to give it a try? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.