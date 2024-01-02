Watch: French Chefs Top Pizza With 1001 Types Of Cheese, Set World Record

The world record for most varieties of cheese on a pizza was recently brokem

Do you love lots of cheese on your pizza? Well, if you like variety as much as quantity, you'll be delighted to know of a unique pizza that recently broke a Guinness World Record (GWR). It was topped with not just 10 or 100, but 1001 types of cheese. This stunning treat was created by Benoit Bruel and Fabien Montellanico, two French pizza chefs. Their efforts were aided by cheesemaker Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna and the YouTuber Florian OnAir. The previous holder of the world record for most varieties of cheese on a pizza was Morgan Niquet, who had put 834 different cheesy toppings in 2021.

Wondering how the team managed to keep the pizza intact? Benoit has revealed that the pizza dough was pre-cooked to help it bear the weight of the toppings. The harder cheeses were placed on the base first, followed by the softer cheeses on top. Each type was represented by a two-gram cube. Furthermore, GWR has explained that "a cookie cutter was placed around the mound of cheese to hold it together while it cooked." The cutter was removed after two minutes and the pizza was allowed to bake for 20 more seconds.

"It's been a real feat being among the cheesemakers as well as being on the farms to meet the producers who are so passionate about their profession," Benoit told GWR. According to the official site, 940 of the cheeses used for the pizza were French, while the remaining 61 were from other countries. This is not the first time Benoit has been involved in setting this particular record. Back in 2020, he had made a pizza topped with 254 kinds of cheese. His new record is partly a result of him "spending five months scouring France for more varieties of cheese," as per GWR.

