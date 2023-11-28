World Record For Largest Grilled Cheese Sandwich Broken - Weighs Almost 190 Kilos

The world's largest grilled cheese was recently made in the USA. (Photo: guinnessworldrecords.com)

Among the innumerable varieties of sandwiches available, the classic grilled cheese is a popular favourite. The oozy creaminess of cheese encased within the crispness of grilled bread makes for a binge-worthy comfort food. Recently, two vloggers from the US took their passion for this treat to new heights when they broke the world record for the largest grilled cheese sandwich. According to the Guinness World Records website, YouTubers Exodus and Iggy Chaudhry decided to attempt this record in order to celebrate reaching 100K subscribers.

They were helped by their parents and neighbours to achieve this cheesy feat. Together, they managed to make a giant sandwich with a width of 1.89 metres (6.2 ft), a length of 3.32 metres (10.8 ft) long, and a thickness of 7 cm (2.7 in). Focaccia was used as "they found that the giant slices retained their structure better than other types of bread," as per GWR. While the bottom bread 'slice' was grilled on open flames, the top one was cooked using a blow torch. "Two of the major challenges they faced were ensuring that all the cheese was melted and that both sides of the sandwich were browned," stated GWR.

Photo Credit: guinnessworldrecords.com

The final weight of the stunning sandwich turned out to be 189.9 kg. The official site has also specified that this grilled cheese was 35% larger than the previous record holder (made in the year 2000 by Cabot Creamery of Vermont).

Before this, a German duo had made headlines for setting the world record for the fastest time to make a sandwich by two people. One person in the team was blindfolded while the other was not allowed to use their hands. Wondering how quickly they assembled the sandwich? Just 40 seconds! Watch them create it here.

