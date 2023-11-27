'What Sorcery Is This?' 'Transparent' Pumpkin Pie Gets Internet Talking

A viral video shows a transparent pumpkin pie (Photo Credit: Instagram/ theeverywhereist)

Some months back, a video showcasing a "transparent gulab jamun" took the internet by storm. The unique dessert received mixed reactions online (read the full story here). More recently, another seemingly transparent sweet treat is making waves online. This time, the delicacy involved is the winter-favourite pumpkin pie. An Instagram post giving a glimpse of this unusual dish, as well as recipe instructions, has got Instagram all abuzz. While some liked the idea, others were not very convinced by it. Find out more about it below.

In the Instagram reel by Geraldine DeRuiter (@theeverywhereist), we see a slice of pie with a near-transparent filling. The text on the video reads, "I made clear pumpkin pie?! It's totally transparent. And giving me Crystal Pepsi flashbacks." We also see the Instagram user tasting her creation. She declares that it "somehow tastes like real pumpkin pie?! (I might be a culinary witch)." In the caption, she has provided a "vague" recipe for the pie. She suggests using a blind-baked premade or homemade pie crust.

To make the 'transparent' filling, she first dissolved plain gelatin in water. Next, she added salt, sugar and a few drops of highly concentrated pumpkin pie extract. This mixture was heated over medium flame until the sugar dissolved. Next, she added some ice and then poured it into the crust. The pie was finally kept in a refrigerator to set. Check out the post below for more details.

The video has received around 1.9 million views so far. People had rather mixed reactions to the dessert. While some were curious and impressed, others were not in favour of this experimental version. Read some of the reactions below:

"So you basically... made pumpkin pie jello?"

"In other words, pumpkin-flavoured jello pie."

"If it tastes regular you failed, it should taste like success, because you have brought chaos upon this world, please get me a slice."

"The amount of people sending me this today means you have created a tear in the universe. They are wounded by your clear pie."

"What sorcery is this?!"

"I'm calling my mom then the FBI."

"Pumpcan't pie."

What did you think of this transparent dessert? Let us know in the comments below.

