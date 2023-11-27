Delivery Agent 'Caught' On Camera Stealing Shoes Outside Home, Video Goes Viral

A safety concern related to doorstep delivery is viral. (Photo: Instagram/flywithmonicaa)

Doorstep delivery of food and groceries has made daily life easier. One no longer has to worry about tracking down items in supermarket aisles, standing in long queues and then carrying heavy bags home. Delivery apps and platforms have taken away all these concerns and replaced them with convenience. However, a recent viral video is questioning whether we are sacrificing our safety for this particular form of convenience. The video reveals how a delivery agent working for the company, Blinkit, allegedly stole shoes from a customer's doorstep.

In the Instagram reel by Captain Monicaa Khanna (@flywithmonicaa), we see footage from a CCTV camera in which the doorframe of an apartment is visible. The user has provided captions detailing the time and actions of the person seen in the video. According to the text on the reel, the Blinkit delivery agent arrived at the doorstep just before 8 pm. He is seen handing over the order and then getting into the lift. After a few seconds, he returns and is observed unzipping his jacket. According to the user, he then hides away the shoes kept outside the house in his jacket.

That's not all. The user explains that the same delivery agent returned at 10 pm, despite the assurance of safety from the Grievance Officer. He is seen ringing the doorbell multiple times. In the long caption, Monicaa has elaborated further on the incident and its effect on her. She states, "This incident exposes the risks of hyper-local deliveries. The person, armed with my address, can strike again, leaving my family in constant anxiety. The shoes he returned are no longer just footwear; they're tainted with fear and distrust. The emotional toll is immeasurable. We've had to amp up security at our own expense, a daily reminder of the risks tied to what used to be a convenient service." She has also tagged Blinkit in the post, asking how they would prevent such an incident from happening again. Take a look at the reel below:

The video has received more than 3.2 million views so far. In the comments, many people have echoed her sentiments. A few have shared similar stories of their own. Several Instagram users have asked the company to respond and address this grave security concern.

