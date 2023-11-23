Soggy Pizzas No More? Domino's Unveils 'Revolutionary' E-Bike With Built-In Oven For Delivery

Domino's recently launched a pizza delivery bike with innovative features. (Photo: iStock)

Do you often order pizza only to find it delivered soggy and cold? Domino's has come up with an ingenious solution to this problem. The brand recently announced the launch of the 'Domino's dxb delivery bike,' touted as a "revolutionary" vehicle for pizza delivery. Wondering what's unique about it? Well, the company has recently revealed that the electric bike features a built-in oven. Yes, you read that right! The idea is partly to keep your pizza deliciously warm and cheesy as it makes its way to you.

The bike's "pizza pod" doesn't just have a built-in fan-forced oven. It also boasts a shock absorber system. The mission is to ensure your pizza remains hot and its toppings intact. As per the press release, the system has a "space-age suspension" that stabilises g-forces to reduce turbulence during delivery. Furthermore, the pod has temperature controls that will keep your pizza at 68 degrees Celsius for "the optimum freshness and cheese stretch".

"The focus in the food delivery industry has largely been on the technology needed to connect customers to food outlets 24/7. However, the commitment to your customers doesn't stop the minute the meal is handed over to the delivery expert," said Don Meij, Domino's Group CEO and Managing Director. Moreover, the use of an electronic vehicle is also a part of the brand's move to become more eco-friendly.

Will this delivery mechanism be available in India? That is unclear as of now. The company has stated that the e-bike will be gradually rolled out in select locations across Domino's 12 markets, with plans for wider adoption soon.

