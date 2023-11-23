Indian Dishes Shine On List Of 'World's Best Veg Stews', Here's How To Make Them

Three Indian dishes were featured on Taste Atlas's list of best stews with veggies and lentils.

Vegetables and lentils form an integral part of the daily diet of the majority of Indians. These two ingredient categories are essential pillars of Indian cuisine, as they are the foundation for sabzis and dal preparations. So it should come as no surprise that not just one, but three Indian delicacies made it to a recent list of the 6 Best Stews With Vegetables And Lentils. The rankings were released by Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide. Wondering which dishes were featured?

From North India, the flavourful Palak Dal was ranked 6th on the list. This delectable medley of spinach and lentils is especially popular in winter. The 2nd position is held by the ubiquitous Sambar from South India. And what about the first place on the list, you may ask? Well, it is occupied by none other than the quintessential Indian Dal. Taste Atlas has not specified a particular type of dal or lentil preparation. Rather, it has briefly noted a wide variety of dal dishes available in the subcontinent (see full list of stews here).

How To Make Palak Dal - One Of The Best Veg Stews In The World

Photo Credit: iStock

Palak dal with rice or roti makes for a satisfying and scrumptious meal. The goodness of spinach and lentils makes it a wholesome option too. There are different versions of this dish. If you want an indulgent recipe, you can also try dhaba-style palak dal. Watch the recipe video for it here.

How To Make Sambar - One Of The Best Lentil Stews In The World

One of the key characteristics that distinguishes sambar from regular dal is its tanginess. This is typically derived from tamarind - though other souring agents may also be used. Want to know how to nail that tangy flavour of sambar? We've got you some expert tips from top chefs as well as an easy recipe. Click here to check them out.

Recipes For Dal - The Best Lentil Stew In The World

As mentioned earlier, dal is not just a single ingredient or dish. It refers to several preparations of multiple types of lentils. From classic yellow dal to rich black dal, there are an array of lip-smacking options to choose from. If you're looking for easy recipes, we've got you covered. Check out our curated list of dal recipes here.

