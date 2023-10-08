Rajma Shines Twice In The List Of '50 Best Bean Dishes In The World'

The list of the top 50 bean dishes in the world has been revealed. (Image Credit: Istock)

A bowl of rajma defines comfort in the truest sense. When paired with rice, it creates a delightful combination cherished by all desi food lovers. However, the affection for rajma is not confined to India alone. Surprisingly, our humble bean dish has earned a prominent spot on the world's top food charts. Wondering how? Just take a look at the latest rankings of the best 50 bean dishes worldwide, courtesy of TasteAtlas, a travel online guide for traditional food. Notably, not one but two Rajma dishes have secured places in the list. Rajma, with a remarkable rating of 4.2 out of 5, claimed the 18th spot, while the ever-comforting Rajma Chawal combo earned the 24th rank with a commendable rating of 4.1 out of 5. Now, you might be curious about the best bean dish globally. According to the rankings, Greece's Gingandes Plaki, a dish made from large white beans, emerged as the reigning champion, surpassing all other bean-based delicacies.

If you are just as proud as we are to see an Indian dish on the top charts, then let us celebrate our love for Rajma by cooking some delicious Rajma dishes listed below:

1. Kashmiri Rajma

This dish features tender kidney beans cooked in a luscious tomato-based gravy enriched with aromatic spices like fennel, ginger, and asafoetida. Click here for the recipe.

2. Rajma Pulao

A rice dish where cooked kidney beans are sauteed with rice and a medley of spices. It is a wholesome and flavorful meal that combines the goodness of protein-packed Rajma with the simplicity of pulao. Recipe here.

3. Rajma Raita

A yogurt-based side dish that pairs perfectly with spicy Indian dishes. It is made by mixing boiled kidney beans with yogurt along with some other spices. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Rajma Kebab

These vegetarian kebabs are made from mashed kidney beans, breadcrumbs, and an array of aromatic spices. These kebabs are shaped into patties and deep fried until they acquire a crispy exterior and a soft, flavourful interior. Detailed recipe here.

5. Rajma Pakoda

A deep-fried snack that makes for a perfect tea-time indulgence. These crispy fritters are prepared by mixing cooked kidney beans with gram flour and spices, resulting in a crunchy and spicy treat that is hard to resist. Click here and get the full recipe.

If you have your own special rajma recipe, do not forget to share it with us in the comment section.