This Popular Indian Delight Is On The List Of '50 Best Bean Dishes' In The World

A list of the world's best bean dishes was released recently (Photo Credit: iStock)

Taste Atlas, the popular food and travel guide, recently released yet another list of best-rated foods around the world. This time, it consisted of the 50 best bean dishes, based on its rankings as of November 2024. A single Indian dish was featured on it: rajma. It was ranked 14th overall. Here's how Taste Atlas describes it: "Rajma is one of the most popular vegetarian dishes of North India. It consists of red kidney beans which are stewed in a rich gravy combined with numerous spices." Last year, both Rajma and Rajma Chawal were featured on the same list by this food guide.

Also Read:Indian Dishes Dominate Taste Atlas' List Of Best Stews In The World

The list of the '50 Best Bean Dishes' was topped by Sopa Tarasca, a pureed bean soup from Mexico. It was followed by Diri ak pwa from Haiti at 2nd place and Feijao tropeiro from Brazil at 3rd position. Check out the complete list below:

Before this, Taste Atlas shone a global spotlight on Indian chutneys when they were featured on its list of the '50 Best Dips in the World'. Indian chutneys (collectively) were ranked 42nd. The guide called them "India's national condiments," describing them as "fresh homemade relishes." Two chutneys were ranked separately on the same list: coriander chutney and mango chutney. Click here to read the full story and find out their rankings.

Taste Atlas also recognised another popular Indian dish earlier in the year. According to the guide's rankings in March 2024, Vada Pav occupied the 19th position on its list of the 'Best Sandwiches In The World.' Here's the complete article.

Also Read: Aamras Tops Global List Of 'Best Dishes With Mango' By Taste Atlas