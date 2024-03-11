Vada Pav Named Among Best Sandwiches In The World. It Ranked At...

As per Taste Atlas' current rankings, vada pav is among the world's best sandwiches (Photo: iStock)

If you talk about street food in Mumbai, you cannot neglect the legendary vada pav. Over the years, this beloved treat has acquired a following in different parts of the country and abroad. It consists of a flavourful deep-fried vada (made of spiced potatoes coated in a besan batter) enclosed within pav (a type of soft bread bun). It is often served with dry garlic and other kinds of chutneys. Recently, the humble vada pav received global recognition, thanks to a list by popular food and travel guide, TasteAtlas. The list featured some of the 'Best Sandwiches In The World', and vada pav was ranked 19th (according to the guide's current rankings in March 2024).

As per TasteAtlas, "This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and concluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare." This is how the delicious vada pav was invented. Today, this snack is enjoyed everywhere, from street stalls to fine-dining restaurants. It has become a distinctive cultural symbol.

The list was topped by Banh mi, Tombik Doner and Shawarma. No other Indian delicacies were included. Check out the top 50 rankings below:

