Indian Filter Coffee Ranks No. 2 In The List Of Top 38 Coffees In The World

Indian Filter Coffee is made by brewing finely ground coffee powder with chicory. (Photo: iStock)

Coffee is a brewed aromatic beverage known for its delicious bitter taste. There is a wide variety of coffee beans and preparation styles around the world. TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide platform, has recently released a new rating list of the 'Top 38 Coffees In The World'. The list is topped by 'Cuban Espresso' at No. 1, followed by 'South Indian Coffee' in the second position. Read on to learn more about these coffees and all the other varieties that made it to the top 10 coffees in the world, as per TasteAtlas.

The 'Cuban Espresso' consists of a sweetened espresso shot prepared using dark roast coffee and sugar. The sugar is added while the coffee is being brewed. It is brewed in either a stovetop espresso maker or in an electric espresso machine. The preparation style also results in a light-brown foam on top of the coffee.

Indian Filter Coffee is brewed using a simple and effective Indian coffee filter machine. This machine is made of stainless steel and consists of two chambers-the upper one with a perforated bottom used to hold ground coffee and the bottom chamber in which the brewed coffee is slowly dripped. This coffee preparation is widely popular in South India.

Many people set up the filter overnight so that they have a freshly brewed coffee concoction ready in the morning. This concoction is mixed with warm milk and sugar. This coffee is served in a small glass-like tumbler made of steel or brass, accompanied by a small bowl-like saucer called 'dabara'. Before serving the coffee, it is often poured from one vessel to another so that it becomes frothy.

Here are the top 10 coffees in the world, as ranked by TasteAtlas:

1. Cuban Espresso (Cuba)

2. South Indian Coffee (India)

3. Espresso freddo (Greece)

4. Freddo cappuccino (Greece)

5. Cappuccino (Italy)

6. Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)

7. Ristretto (Italy)

8. Frappe (Greece)

9. Eiskaffee (Germany)

10. Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)

Which is your favourite type of coffee? Share with us in the comments section.