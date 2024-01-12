India's Mango Lassi Awarded The 'Best Dairy Beverage In The World' Title In 2023-24

Mango lassi is the 'best dairy beverage in the world' for 2023-24 (Photo: iStock)

Cheers to a glass of Mango Lassi! This popular dairy beverage from North India, widely enjoyed in the country during summer, has been honoured with the title of the best dairy beverage in the world by the popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas in the 2023-24 awards. Mango Lassi is a refreshing blend of yogurt (dahi) and fresh mango. It commonly includes cardamom, water, and sugar. For an extra touch, add soaked saffron strands to the recipe, transforming it into Kesar Mango Lassi. Combine and blend the ingredients until the drink is creamy and frothy. Mango Lassi is best enjoyed well-chilled to fully savour its flavour.

The internet couldn't stop raving about the delicious Mango Lassi. In the comments section of TasteAtlas' award announcement post, one social media user hailed it as "Lassi supremacy," while another added that Mango Lassi is "the best of the best." As the taste of this lassi can vary based on the mango variety chosen, a social media user expressed that the "best one is made of Alphonso."

Reading about this delectable Indian beverage, a user mentioned, "missing India and Indian delicious food and beverages so much." The comments section serves as proof that Mango Lassi is loved by people all around the world. A Mango Lassi fan wrote, "I'm not even Indian, but I have Indian friends, and I always ask for this." A teacher from Brazil shared the delightful experience of preparing various lassi flavors. "I was teaching about India to my students (we're Brazilian), and there was this recipe. We decided to make it, and then we used the lassi for other combinations. Banana lassi, strawberry lassi... so good!"

What Is Lassi?

Lassi is a traditional Indian smoothie from the pre-refrigeration era, when farmers from Punjab would mix milk with sugar and curd, and keep the concoction in clay pots. It is a delicious beverage perfect to beat the summer heat, refresh the palate and hydrate the body.

Meet The 3 Lip-Smackin' Lassi Flavours That Scored Big In The 'Best Dairy Beverages In The World' 2023-24

Lassi comes in a variety of sweet and salty flavours. With Mango lassi on the first rank in the list of Top 16 Dairy Beverages in the World by TasteAtlas for 2023-24, the list also includes the standard Punjabi lassi on rank 4. Along with Mango lassi, other variations include Meetha or sweet lassi, Salted lassi, Bhang lassi and Mint lassi. Sweet lassi also stands tall as the 5th best dairy beverage in the world. Grabbing three titles in the top dairy beverages in the world is truly a sign of how amazing and loved Punjab's lassi is, not just in India, but all around the world.

Best Ways To Enjoy Lassi

Lassi can be paired with a variety of dishes, with a favourite being the lassi and parantha combo. Many people also like to add malai on top of the lassi for a creamy and delicious experience. You can also adjust the amount of water to suit how you like your lassi - thick or thin.

If the proud mango lover in you is craving that glass of fresh Mango lassi, you may have to be patient until we get to summer and the fragrance of fresh mangoes is back in the air. Until then, save this step-by-step Mango lassi recipe for a delicious and fruity summer 2024.