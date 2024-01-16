Masala Chai Named Second-Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage In The World. See How It Was Described

Masala tea has been ranked second among the best non-alcoholic beverages in the world

Chai is one of the most ubiquitous and beloved beverages in India. As many fans will point out, calling it "tea" doesn't suffice. The word "chai" comes with additional layers of depth and emotions. A glass or cup of chai is enjoyed in several ways. Numerous people can't imagine starting their day without one. Others rely on multiple cups to keep them going. Chai also unites people - whether at workplaces, at favourite roadside stalls or in the company of friends/ family at home. What has got us singing the praises of chai today?

Also Read: Winter Is Here: 5 Masala Chai Options To Keep You Warm This Season

Recently, popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas revealed a list of accolades as part of its year-end awards for 2023-24. Indian cuisine, restaurants, ingredients as well as cookbooks have won recognition among global counterparts. One of the TasteAtlas rankings deals with the best non-alcoholic beverages in the world. We were proud to note that Masala Chai from India was placed second on this list.

In an Instagram post, the food guide wrote, "Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix-which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. However, the choice and the exact proportion of spices often vary. Although there are several theories that claim otherwise, the origin of chai masala is mostly associated with the British tea trade."

Take a look at the complete post below:

Wondering which non-alcoholic beverage topped the list? Mexico's Aguas Frescas was ranked first. These drinks are "made with a combination of fruits, cucumbers, flowers, seeds, and cereals blended with sugar and water," as per TasteAtlas. India's mango lassi occupied the third position. Previously, it had also received the title of the 'Best Dairy Beverage In The World'. Read more here.

Before this, TasteAtlas had named Basmati from India the best rice in the world. It also explained what makes this specific rice variety stand out: "Once cooked, the [basmati] grains remain individual and don't stick to each other, which allows curry and similar stew and sauces to coat every grain. The longer the grain, the better the rice, and the best basmati grains have a slightly golden hue." Check out the full story here.

Also Read: 'Aloo Baingan' Among World's '100 Worst-Rated Foods'. Here's How Desis React To It