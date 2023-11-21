Winter Is Here: 5 Masala Chai Options to Keep You Warm This Season

Photo Credit: iStock

In India, chai is not just a beverage; it is an emotion. A cup of chai instantly uplifts your mood, calms you down on a stressful day, and helps you bond with your loved ones. So much so that you will find a dedicated 'chai ka dabba' in every kitchen across the country. If you notice, you will find people having their unique choices for tea. Some like it black without sugar, while some enjoy a hint of sweetness in their tea. Then there are some who prefer iced tea with the infusion of different flavours. But what reigns supreme is a cup of kadak masala chai. Tea leaves are brewed well with different types of herbs and spices; masala chai defines ultimate comfort, especially during the winter.

Considering the popularity, we curated a list of different types of masala chai recipes available across India. Let's take you through this refreshing experience.

Why Masala Chai Is Considered Healthy During Winter:

Usually, masala chai is brewed with a range of spices, including cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and various other herbs and spices. All these ingredients come together to prepare a kadak cup of chai, keeping us warm and cosy in the cold season. Below are some major health benefits of masala chai:

1. Masalas in the chai are loaded with antioxidants that help prevent oxidative stress in the body.

2. Masala chai helps boost metabolism, which usually slows down during the winter season.

3. The anti-inflammatory properties of the masalas fortify your body against seasonal diseases, including cold and cough.

4. Masala chai is made with warm spices like cloves, cinnamon, ginger, etc., which helps keep your body warm during the winter.

5 Types Of Masala Chai You Can Try This Winter:

1. Classic masala chai:

We just can't imagine a list without mentioning the good old masala chai. Brewed with a concoction of clove, cinnamon, star anise, ginger, mint, and other ingredients, masala chai tastes flavorful. You can add milk and sugar to the brew or relish it black. Click here for the recipe.

2. Parsi chai:

Much like masala chai, Parsi chai is also prepared with a concoction of different spices. What makes it different is the dominance of mint flavour. This tea includes a generous amount of fresh mint leaves and ginger for a refreshing flavour and goodness. Click here for recipe.

3. Rose masala chai:

This is basically masala chai with a twist. In this recipe, all you need to do is brew the classic masala chai and add a handful of rose petals to it. This makes rose masala chai refreshing and flavorful. Find recipe here.

4. Kahwa:

Kahwa is a healthy and extremely refreshing tea from Kashmir. It includes green tea leaves and a range of warm spices, including saffron, cardamom, et al. You can also add some almonds to kahwa for added crunch. Find recipe here.

5. Sulaimani chai:

A popular chai recipe from the Malabar region, Sulaimani chai is a sweet-sour tea made from black tea leaves and served without milk. To make it flavorful, you need to add some lemon juice, cardamom, clove, sugar, etc., to it. Some varieties also include basil or mint leaves for added flavour. Find recipe here.

Now that you have these refreshing masala chai recipes handy, try them all and make the season enjoyable!