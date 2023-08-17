Chai Masala Gets Top Spot In List Of Best-Rated Foods And Drinks In India

Chai masala emerged on top among the best-rated foods and drink in India.

Indian food has made its mark across the culinary landscape of the world thanks to its rich cultural significance and diversity of flavours. We have seen many Indian dishes feature in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list as well as among the best curries and breads in the world. Popular food guide Taste Atlas has recently released a list of the best-rated foods and drinks in India, collated with the help of user ratings as well as by a panel of experts. The top-rated item on the list has emerged to be none other than our much-loved Masala chai. Take a look:

Also Read: List Of Best-Rated Pizza Varieties In The World Is Out. The Pizza On Top Is...

"Happy Independence Day, India! What is your favourite Indian food or beverage," read the caption to the post. The ranking was for August 2023 and featured many popular drinks, snacks, curries and condiments of India. After chai masala on the top spot, there was butter garlic naan and garam masala that came in as runners-up. Meanwhile, mango lassi occupied the fourth spot while naan was featured in the fifth. The Tandoori cooking technique, Basmati rice, Samosa and dosa also received the top spots on the list. A couple of other interesting and notable entries on the list were galouti kebab, biryani, Amritsari kulcha and vindaloo.

A flurry of reactions poured into the post shared by Taste Atlas. Some people said that the Indian flag should have been used for all the entries, rather than the specific flags of every Indian state. "Only the Indian flag should have been used in this list," commented a user. "As an Indian, I don't agree with this listing," commented another one. Meanwhile, others felt that there was a lot more to be explored in terms of Indian cuisine. "These are the North Indian foods. If you come and explore the Malabar region of Kerala you'll see and experience amazing food culture," said a user.