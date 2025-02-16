Watch: Padma Lakshmi Shares "Most Chaotic Rendition" Of Masala Chai With Daughter Krishna

When it comes to interesting foodie posts, Padma Lakshmi never disappoints. The TV host recently shared a video of herself making masala chai. She was joined by her daughter, Krishna. In the video, Krishna is seen crushing cardamom using a marble mortar and pestle. Padma Lakshmi explains to her viewers that the cardamom pods can also be added to the tea since the brew will be strained later. Next, she slices some ginger while Krishna adds the crushed cardamom to a pan filled with water. In a funny moment, Padma reminds Krishna that she forgot to turn on the stove.

After adding sliced ginger and tea leaves, they bring the water to a boil. A little later, Padma Lakshmi pours in some milk and Krishna adds honey as a sweetener. As Krishna prepares to leave, Padma pours some tea into a to-go cup. After taking a sip, Krishna says it tastes good and leaves some of it for her mom to taste.

“The most chaotic rendition of the simplest chai,” read Padma Lakshmi's funny caption.

Padma Lakshmi always shares foodie tips with her Instagram fam. Last month, she dropped a video explaining why washing rice is a must before cooking.

“So what people do not realise is that the first important step to cooking basmati rice is to rinse it,” Padma Lakshmi said. Holding up a bowl of rice, she showed the cloudy water from the first rinse and explained that rinsing removes starch. The TV personality advised rinsing until the water runs “clear.”

Padma Lakshmi also addressed a common myth — some people skip washing rice, thinking it removes nutrients. “I was raised to wash rice,” she added. According to her, getting rid of the starch makes the rice perfectly “fluffy.” She even called the process “meditative” and said she enjoys standing by the window and swirling the rice in water.

“Don't forget to rinse your basmati rice until the water runs clear!! What you don't see is that I rinsed this rice at least seven times before it was ready to cook,” read the side note. Click here for the full story.