'Aloo Baingan' Among World's '100 Worst-Rated Foods'. Here's How Desis React To It

Aloo baingan is a popular food in Indian cuisine

Does aubergine (baingan) hold a constant position in your vegetable basket, throughout the year? Is a baingan-based dish among your comfort foods? Are you a fan of the taste and texture of the vegetable? Do you like pairing your roti with aloo baingan and baingan bharta? If you answered yes to any of the questions, then to your surprise a popular baingan-based Indian dish has recently been listed among the world's top 100 worst-rated foods. You heard us! Food and travel guide 'Taste Atlas published a list, where Aloo Baingan was in the 60th position, with a 2.7 rating out of five.

Here's the list for you:

Let's agree, we share a love-and-hate relationship with baingan, and that is majorly because of our personal food preferences. But claiming it to be one of the worst foods in the world could be a bit of exaggeration, feels the desi foodies.

Chef Anahita Dhondy took to Instagram to share a post stating, "I can't fathom the fact that aloo baingan is among the top 100 worst foods in the world". Adding that "it is found in everyone's tiffin," she went on to share the recipe. Check it out here:

Popular digital creator, who goes by the name 'sarcastic.us' shared a post that reads, "Indians might disagree with this listing, as many of us love to indulge in this gravy dish".

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji posted, "I am beyond shocked that aloo baingan is among the 100 worst-rated foods in the world". She further shared the recipe and stated, "Try this recipe and let me know does aloo baingan deserves to be on the Worst Food List in the World".

A person wrote, "I would prefer it over many dishes I have eaten (if made correctly, of course). A comment read, "Banane nehi aata hoga unhe (Maybe they can't make it properly)." A third person wrote, "Those who voted, haven't had the actial aloo baingan. It's one of my favourites."

What are your thoughts on Aloo Baingan? Do you like it in your tiffin? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.