Basmati From India Named 'Best Rice In The World' By TasteAtlas

Basmati recently won the title of the World's Best Rice

Basmati from India has been crowned the "Best Rice in the World" by TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide. Taste Atlas announced this accolade as part of its year-end awards for 2023-24. In the celebratory post, it wrote, "Basmati is a long-grain rice variety that was originally grown and cultivated in India and Pakistan. The rice is characterised by its flavour and aroma, which is very nutty, floral, and slightly spicy. Once cooked, the grains remain individual and don't stick to each other, which allows curry and similar stew and sauces to coat every grain. The longer the grain, the better the rice, and the best basmati grains have a slightly golden hue."

Basmati was followed by Arborio from Italy and Carolino Rice from Portugal in the second and third positions, respectively. The other two ranks in the top 5 were occupied by rice varieties from Spain and Japan. Read more here.

Recently, TasteAtlas also revealed that Mango Lassi from India was named the "Best Dairy Beverage In The World". The food guide stated, "Among numerous types of lassis, this sweet mango version is the most common variety on the menus of Indian restaurants outside the country." Check out the full story here.

Indian eating joints have also been spotlighted by TasteAtlas. Its lists of '100 Most Legendary Restaurants In The World' and '100 Most Iconic Dessert Places In The World' both included several Indian establishments. The guide also mentioned one delicacy for each restaurant, to highlight the must-try dish while visiting. Read more about the lists here.

