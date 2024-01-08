10 Indian Spots Among 100 Most Legendary Dessert Places In The World

10 Indian establishments made it to the top 100 legendary dessert places, as per Taste Atlas rankings

Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has released different types of lists and rankings as part of its year-end awards for 2023-24. One of the lists features the '100 Most Legendary Dessert Places' around the world. Iconic establishments in Lisbon, Istanbul and Vienna have topped the list. Several Indian spots have been ranked among the best 50. These include Kayani Bakery in Pune (18th position), K.C. Das in Kolkata (25th), Flurys in Kolkata (26th), Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad (29th), Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick Sweets in Kolkata (37th) and K Rustom & Co. in Mumbai (49th).

That's not all. Kuremal's Kulfi in New Delhi was ranked 67th, Prakash Kulfi in Lucknow was placed 77th, Chitale Bandhu in Pune was ranked 85th and Jalebi Wala in New Delhi came 93rd. That adds up to a total of 10 Indian establishments among the top 100. Alongside the name of each, Taste Atlas has also provided a single sweet speciality that makes them legendary. For instance, Mawa cake at Kayani Bakery, Ice cream sandwich at K Rustom & Co., Rum balls at Flury's, etc. Take a look at the complete list below:

Before this, Taste Atlas had also shared a list of the 100 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World. 6 Indian restaurants were featured on it. Paragon in Kozhikode, Tunday Kebabi in Lucknow and Peter Cat in Kolkata made it to the top 10. Check out the full story here to find out more.

The Taste Atlas Awards for 2023-24 have recognised Indian cuisine in other ways too. Butter Garlic Naan was ranked 7th among the 100 Best Dishes in the World, while Tikka and Tandoori were ranked 47th and 48th respectively. Several Indian places were also named among the top food regions and food cities around the globe.

