6 Indian Restaurants Make It To The 100 Most Legendary Restaurants In The World

Are you a foodie at heart who spends weekends exploring the best places to eat? Well, you will be proud to know that India houses some of the most legendary restaurants in the world, offering delicious, mouth-watering food. The popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas, has recently announced the list of the 100 most legendary restaurants worldwide for 2023-24. This list includes 6 iconic Indian restaurants, with 3 of them placed in the world's top #10 legendary restaurants. Want to know where they are and what makes them legendary? Read on!

Here Are 6 Indian Restaurants In The 100 Most Legendary Restaurants In The World:

#5 Paragon, Kozhikode

The top Indian restaurant placed at #5 in the world is Paragon restaurant, located in Kerala. The restaurant is legendary for its Biryani, and Taste Atlas says it serves the "most iconic Biryani in the world." The place is also famous for Malabar chicken biryani and Paneer tikka.

#6 Tunday Kababi, Lucknow

The second Indian restaurant on the list, right after Paragon, is Tunday Kababi from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, which placed #6 on the 100 most legendary restaurants in the world list. Tunday Kababi is legendary for its Galouti kebab, prepared from finely ground keema (lamb or mutton mince). Galouti kebabs are full of flavours, soft and melt in your mouth.

#10 Peter Cat, Kolkata

On #10 is another legendary restaurant for its kebabs -- Peter Cat in Kolkata, West Bengal. The place stands out for its Chelow kebab -- a twist to the Iranian beef kebab dish, replacing the beef with mutton and chicken.

#16 Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal

After much appreciation for Indian Biryani and Kebabs, it is time for the Punjabi Aloo paratha. On #16 stands Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba from Murthal, Haryana, legendary for its Aloo Paratha. It is also famous for serving delicious Chole Bhature.

#32 Mavalli Tiffin Rooms, Bengaluru

Calling all idli lovers, Mavalli Tiffin Rooms, known more popularly as MTR, is another legendary Indian restaurant, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The place is best known for its delicious Rava idli and Bisi Bele Bath, which is a rice masala dish.

#84 Karim's, Delhi

Last but not least, we have Karim's from the national capital. Positioned at #84, the place is legendary for its Mutton korma, a delicious dish in which mutton is slow-cooked with yogurt, spices, and ghee.

