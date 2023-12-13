List Of 100 Best Cuisines In The World Revealed. India Ranks At...

The list of the top 100 best cuisines in the world has been revealed. (Photo: iStock)

When it comes to food, India has a diverse range of dishes to curries that have made it into the hearts of people. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, Indians have always found a way to utilise every ingredient or vegetable and make the most of it. Rich in flavours and spices, Indian cuisine offers a culinary experience that is both rich in tradition and ever-evolving with renditions. Croatian experiential travel online guide TasteAtlas has ranked Indian Cuisine as the 11th best cuisine in the world based on dish and food product ratings. While an honour for India, its, roots and fantabulous taste, this list was topped by Italy, and followed by Japan and Greece.

As per TasteAtlas, Indian Cuisine has been ranked as the 11th-best cuisine in the world. This cuisine bagged the spot beating out popular countries like the USA, South Korea, Lebanese, and Thailand. The 10th position was bagged by Peru with 4.54 and Brazil throned the 12th rank. TasteAtlas wrote, “Based on 395,205 (271,819 valid) dish ratings, and 115,660 (80,863 valid) food product ratings, these cuisines have recorded the best average ratings for their respective top 50 highest-rated dishes and food products.”

The top 9 cuisines to top the TasteAtlas list were Italy, Japan, Greece, Portugal, China, Indonesia, Mexico, France, and Spain. In terms of the 100 best dishes in the world, the publication reveals the Butter Garlic Naan to be 7th, Murgh Makhani (also known as Butter Chicken) on 43rd, Chicken Tikka on 47th, and Chicken Tandoori on 48th. The dishes that topped this list are Brazilian beef cut Picanha, Flatbread Roti Canai, Stir-fried Phat kaphrao, Pizza Napoletena, and Dumplings Guotie. On their website, TasteAtlas wrote, “Out of 10,927 catalogued dishes, based on 395,205 user ratings (271,819 valid), these 100 dishes received the highest ratings.”

While bagging the 11th position in TasteAtlas' 100 Best Cuisines is an honour for Indian cuisine, this is not the only time that the world has recognized its potential. During the 2023 Cannes, Indian chef Prateek Sandhu made the inaugural dinner for the reputed film festival and presented dishes like Millet Thoran, Malvani style Sole Fish, Potato Koshimbir Bengali Sandesh, Mysore Pak, Kashmiri Kahwa, etc. for the global attendees. TasteAtlas also featured street foods like tikka, dosa, chole bhature and Amritsari kulcha in their list of Best Street Foods in the World.

