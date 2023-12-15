This Indian Cookbook Was Just Named Among 10 Most Legendary Cookbooks In The World

Five Indian books were named among the '150 most legendary cookbooks' (Photo Credit: iStock)

Popular food and travel guide Taste Atlas has recently released several types of cuisine rankings and lists of best-rated foods for 2023-24. It has also announced what it considers to be '150 Most Legendary Cookbooks' in the world. This extensive list covers cuisines of different countries and regions of the world. Wondering how many Indian cookbooks were featured on it? You'll be proud to know that it was not just one or two but five tomes. What's more, one of them even made it to the top 10. Find out more about it below.

Also Read: 10 Moments Of Pride For Indian Cuisine And Indian Chefs In 2023

Most Legendary Indian Cookbooks, As Per Taste Atlas

At the 9th place is Madhur Jaffrey's 'An Invitation to Indian Cooking,' first published in 1973. The book is considered to be a pioneering introduction to Indian cuisine for Western audiences, as per Taste Atlas. The book features a range of regional recipes, interspersed with personal anecdotes. Madhur Jaffrey is a veritable icon in the culinary world, especially in the context of shining global spotlight on Indian cuisine. She is the author of around 30 cookbooks in total.

Also Read: Madhur Jaffrey Honoured With The James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Meera Sodha's cookbook has been ranked 25th. Titled, 'Made in India: Recipes from an Indian Family Kitchen,' this tome has been lauded as "a celebration of everyday cooking in Indian households. It first hit the shelves in 2014.

At the 31st position is Julie Sahni's 'Classic Indian Cooking,' which was first published in 1980. Taste Atlas describes it as a detailed guide to the fundamentals of Indian cuisine. Two spots down, at the 33rd place is 'The Indian Cooking Course,' by Monisha Bharadwaj. Released in 2018, the book is touted as an extensive handbook for beginners as well as experienced cooks to "deepen their understanding of Indian cuisine."

At the 69th spot is Jack Santa Maria's 'Indian Vegetarian Cookery' (1973), which showcases the "variety and complexity of vegetarian Indian cuisine," says TasteAtlas.

Also Read: List Of 100 Best Cuisines In The World Revealed. India Ranks At...

The list was topped by a French cookbook that first came out in 1921. It is called 'The Escoffier Cookbook and Guide to the Fine Art of Cookery' by Auguste Escoffier. Another tome on French cuisine has been ranked 3rd. It is titled, 'Mastering The Art of French Cooking' and is authored by the legendary Julia Child, along with Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle.