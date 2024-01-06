Watch: Man Breaks Record By Eating 10 Bhut Jolokia Chillies In Seconds

Chillies are essential ingredients in every kitchen. They play a crucial role in various savoury dishes such as curries, pasta, and guacamole. However, have you ever witnessed someone turning chillies into the main course? Well, an American man not only consumed bhut jolokia chillies but also set a world record. Greg Foster ate 10 bhut jolokia chillies in an astonishing 30.01 seconds, earning himself a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records. The official Guinness World Records page shared a video capturing the record-breaking moment on their Instagram handle. In the video, Greg is seen eating one chilli after another, and upon completion, he proudly sticks out his tongue to signify the accomplishment. Following his victory, Greg exits with his certificate and a triumphant smile. FYI: Bhut jolokia is one of the hottest peppers in the world.

In their caption, Guinness World Records wrote, "Fastest time to eat 10 bhut jolokia chillis 30.01 seconds Greg Foster."

This isn't the first time that Greg Foster has secured a world record by consuming chilli peppers. According to a report published by Guinness World Records, in December 2021, Greg accomplished the fastest time to eat three Carolina reaper chillies, completing the challenge in an impressive 8.72 seconds. In November 2021, he also set a record for the most bhut Jolokia chilli peppers eaten in one minute. Going back to 2017, he achieved another record by consuming the most Carolina reaper chilli peppers in one minute, totalling 120 grams (4.23 ounces).

In their report, Guinness World Records added, "Gregory has always loved spicy food and even grows his own peppers at home. He has spent decades pushing his tolerance level for spicy foods, and he is now able to stomach the hottest peppers in the world."

After securing the record for the most Bhut Jolokia chilli peppers eaten in one minute, Greg shared his thoughts with Guinness World Records, saying, "This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers. As a chilli lover, I've been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chillies out there. This attempt was solely a personal endeavour to achieve another Guinness World Record alongside my currently standing [ones]. I love chilli eating and pushing myself."

Do you know someone who can eat chillies as fast as Greg Foster?