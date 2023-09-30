Onion Weighing More Than Bowling Ball Breaks World Record - Details Inside

Massive onion becomes Guinness World Records holder. Photo Credit: Instagram/guinnessworldrecords

There's something very satisfying about growing your own vegetables. You would find many people passionate about gardening and growing various types of fruits and vegetables in their kitchen gardens, In fact, some even experiment with their produce to make them look and taste unique. One such gardening experiment recently made a man named Gareth Griffin from Guernsey a Guinness World Record (GWR) holder. Wonder how? It is by growing the world's largest onion, which is reportedly bigger than a bowling ball. You heard us.

According to a post on the official Guinness World Records Instagram handle, Garen Griffin, earlier this month (on September 15), "presented the world's heaviest onion" at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in North Yorkshire. Reportedly, the gigantic onion weighed 8.97kg.

Speaking about his achievement, Griffin stated that he was inspired by his father to grow "this particular root vegetable". But it was around 13 years ago, he took his hobby more seriously. "I am absolutely over the moon to have grown the world's biggest onion," he said, as per the official GWR website (www.guinnessworldrecords.com), adding, "My father grew giant onions for many years right up till the year he died, but his biggest was 7 lb 12 oz, so to have grown the world record means even more to me than it would to most people."

Griffing further said that he placed his "prized produce" on the floor of his motorhome and surrounded it with cushion to keep intact during his long journey from Guernsey to the North Yorkshire show.

For the uninitiated, in 2014 an 8.5-kg specimen made the record of being the largest onion in the world. The new record holder is reportedly around 53 times the weight of a typical brown onion and "even heavier than a large bowling ball, which typically weighs 7.25 kg"