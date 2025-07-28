Andhra Pradesh Sets World Record For Largest Parent-Teacher Meeting

World's Largest PTM: Andhra Pradesh has officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records for organising the world's largest Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), a monumental achievement for the state's education sector.

The "Mega PTM" initiative, spearheaded by Andhra Pradesh education minister Nara Lokesh, saw an unprecedented participation of 53.4 lakh (5.34 million) parents and teachers directly. The total participation soared to over 1.5 crore (15 million) people across the state including students, alumni, school management committees (SMCs), and other stakeholders.

The record-breaking event was held on July 10, 2025 and the intent was to strengthen the crucial link between parents and educators. This is the second major education-focused event since the formation of the new alliance government in Andhra Pradesh.

Education minister Nara Lokesh pointed out that achieving a Guinness World Record just a day before the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) on July 29 is a fitting tribute to the dedicated teachers and community involvement.

"This record validates our commitment to inclusive education and strengthening the public education system," he said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also actively participated in the Mega PTM at Kothacheruvu ZP High School in Sri Sathya Sai district, where he even took on the role of a teacher, delivering a lesson on renewable energy. He emphasized the importance of parental involvement in education reforms and urged parents to contribute actively to school development.

The data for the Guinness World Record validation was meticulously collected through the LEAP app, including photos, videos, and independently verified participant counts from over 61,000 schools. A team of more than 40 auditors appointed by Guinness World Records reviewed the submissions before officially confirming the record.

The formal certificate ceremony for this global recognition is scheduled for the second week of August 2025 in Amaravati, marking a historic moment for Andhra Pradesh as it solidifies its place on the global education map by setting a new benchmark for community participation in strengthening the school ecosystem.